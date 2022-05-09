MISSOULA — His senior season was arguably the most inspiring in Montana men's tennis history.
Certainly it left Ed Pudney on a short list of the best to ever wear Grizzly colors, joining the likes of well-known former Missoula resident and Peak Racquet Club pro Jan Steenekamp and Victor Casadevall.
On Monday it was announced that Pudney was named the Big Sky Conference's Most Valuable Player. He's only the second Grizzly to earn the honor, joining Andrew Warren, who didn't typically play at the No. 1 singles spot like Pudney but won the award after UM's 2014 run to the NCAA tourney.
"I think it's the best season for a No. 1 player at Montana," Grizzly coach Jason Brown said of Pudney. "Getting MVP without our team winning the conference rarely happens.
"He's an incredibly cerebral player who really knows how to play all-court tennis. He frustrated a lot of guys by figuring out their weaknesses."
Pudney was able to thrive despite injuries. The Englishman forged a 23-6 record over the fall and spring and went 5-2 in conference singles play.
"I thought Ed was having an MVP season up until his two severe ankle injuries (in March). Then he comes out and puts in some of the best performances I've ever seen here, to, in my mind, sort of cement it," Brown said.
"A lot of athletes could have chosen to literally be done. But instead, he not only inspired his teammates but inspired his coaches with his toughness and his attitude. He didn't look for any excuses but used it as something to overcome. I think the returners are going to take those lessons with them moving forward."
For Pudney, the MVP award on top of so much adversity made it that much more enjoyable.
"When the injuries came around, that wasn't expected, so this definitely feels more special considering what I went through," he said in a press release. "It's probably the toughest season with injuries I've had since I've been here, so to get my best record in the same year is pretty special. And getting MVP is sort of the icing on the cake because that wasn't something I was expecting. So, it's extremely special."
Pudney's MVP and unanimous first-team all-conference selections highlighted a big haul of honors for Montana, with six Grizzlies earning recognition.
Sophomore Moritz Stoeger went undefeated in league play to earn a second-team all-conference selection in singles, while Oisin Shaffrey and Lawrence Sciglitano earned an honorable mention.
Freshman Gustav Theilgaard and his doubles partner Milo Benn also landed on the second-team all-conference doubles list after going 12-3 as a pair this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.