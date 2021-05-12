OGDEN, Utah — Montana's Jansen Ziola leads the women's heptathlon after the first day of the Big Sky Conference outdoor track and field championships.
The redshirt junior accrued 3,220 points while winning two of the four events on Wednesday at Weber State. She leads Idaho State's Ashley Vanvleet Sturgis (3,164) heading into the final three events Thursday.
Ziola won the 100-meter hurdles portion of the heptathlon in 13.79 seconds and took first in the 200-meter dash by finishing in 24.43 seconds, a personal record. She was fourth in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 3 3/4 inches and ended ninth in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet.
Montana senior Jaree Mane, from Lewistown, is third in the heptathlon (3,043). She placed first in the shot put with a personal-best toss of 40 feet, 5 1/2 inches. She was fifth in the 200 dash, sixth in the high jump and seventh in the 100 hurdles.
Montana's Morgan Radtke, from Drummond, won the high jump portion of the heptathlon by clearing 5 feet, 7 1/4 inches, a personal record. She's seventh in the standings with 2,869 points, while freshman Whitney Morrison, a Big Sky grad, is ninth at 2,701.
The heptathlon concludes Thursday with the long jump, javelin and 800-meter run. Ziola entered the championships second in the Big Sky in the long jump.
UM doesn't have a participant in the men's decathlon.
