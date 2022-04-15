After beginning his collegiate career at Paradise Valley Junior College in Arizona, Montana distance runner Joel Mendez transferred to Montana, and now in his second season running for the Grizzlies, is making a big name for himself.
During the indoor season, Mendez became the first Grizzly to run a sub-4:15 mile and the 3,000 meters in under 8:30 in the same day. A week later, he set a facility record in the 5,000 with a time of 14:30.36 — the best by a Grizzly in at least two decades.
Now, focusing on the 3,000 steeplechase this spring, Mendez continues to impress.
Competing this week against 69 other athletes at the prestigious Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, Mendez won the race with a time of 8:42.22. The victory is impressive in its own right, but the time makes the feat even more impressive.
Mendez's mark of 8:42.22 is less than 2 seconds off from Dean Erhard's school record that has stood since 1977 (8:40.64).
His time ranks first in the Big Sky Conference this season, even ahead of 2021 first-team All-American Duncan Hamilton of Montana State.
Mendez currently ranks 10th in the entire nation so far this season.
Mendez's improvement has been impressive to see. A year ago, in his first race as a Griz, he ran a 9:25.01. By the end of the season, his time had improved to 9:17.00 Fast forward to this season and Mendez had improved his time to 9:10.64 on March 26, 8:51.02 a week later and 8:42.22 just five days after that.
Three additional Griz athletes competed at the Bryan Clay Invitational, including sophomore Quincy Fast, who ran a personal best 1:49.86 in the men's 800 meters. He placed fifth in his heat and 33rd overall out of 232 runners (top 15 percent). The time ranks second in the Big Sky this season.
On the women's side, Jaree Mane finished in the upper-half of her field in the heptathlon, placing 13th with a score of 4,903 (33rd out of 80 heptathletes overall). Her performance was within 100 points of a personal best, and the seven-event heptathlon produced four career bests (14.75 in the 100-meter hurdles; 40-7.75 in the shot put; 25.49 in the 200 meters and 2:24.20 in the 800 meters.
Her shot put mark was the third-best in the field of 28 while her 800 meters time was fourth.
Morgan Radtke had a strong start to her competition, setting a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles (16.35) and placing first in her field in the high jump (5-7). However, she was unable to finish the final four events, resulting in a no score.
Whitworth Twilight Meet
While a handful of athletes were in California, the majority of Montana's team bussed to Spokane, Washington for the Whitworth Twilight Meet. Competing against athletes from Eastern Washington, Gonzaga, Idaho, Montana Tech, Whitworth and others, Montana had a ton of success. In fact, a Grizzly finished atop 17 of the 28 events they competed in on Thursday.
Below are several standouts from the meet:
The Grizzlies won 17 events, including three of four relay races and double wins by sprinters Cooper Hewett (100 meters, 200 meters) and Catie Buck (100, 200).
Following Hewett's win in the 200 meters (21.67), the Grizzlies also took second through fifth, with all four sprinters recording personal bests.
Paul Johnstone ran four races, recording personal bests in all four, including running the anchor legs of both of Montana's relay teams.
In addition to Buck, who won the 100 (12.12) and 200 meters (25.03), Camryn Dezember (12.54 and 26.05) and Audrey Smith (12.87 and 26.54) placed third and fourth, respectively, both recording lifetime bests.
