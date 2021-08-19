MISSOULA — As Montana’s defensive line was jogging from one drill to another during preseason practice last week at Dornblaser Field, assistant coach Barry Sacks stopped his position group and reminded them of Jesse Sims’ favorite chant to lead in previous seasons.
Senior defensive end Joe Babros and the rest of the linemen resumed their running while performing the chant in memory of Sims, the former Griz D-linemen who died over the summer in an ATV accident at 24 years old.
Babros, who turns 25 in December, has taken on more of a leadership role on the maturing line after Sims graduated in 2019. He’s the oldest player on the team, has impressed head coach Bobby Hauck with his athletic ability, speed and instincts, and is trying to carry on the lessons he learned from Sims.
“I looked at him and how he carried himself as the older guy on the D-line, and now that I am that guy, I think, ‘What would Jesse do?’” Babros said after a practice this week. “Maybe he’d be a little more calm about this or that. He was very level-headed, and I admired him for that.
“I try to take these kids and give them the same advice that I would want or that Jesse gave me. I view the D-linemen as little brothers, so I like to be hard on them but not to the point where anyone’s upset. It’s all in good fun. I want to help them out.”
Junior defensive tackle Eli Alford learned from Sims what it takes to work hard and play with a hard-nosed style. Sims exemplified those as the wearer of the No. 37 legacy jersey in 2018 and 2019.
Alford feels he’s now in the best physical shape he’s been in at UM, which allows him to play more consistently because he doesn’t get tired quick. He’s “one of the stronger guys on the team,” Hauck said, and has put himself in position to potentially start after being Sims’ backup.
“I think almost every part of my playing ability, I could give some credit to Jesse,” Alford said. “Being in his shadow the past couple years, I really looked up to him, not only as a player but as a person. I want to come out here and strive to be half the player he was, give the energy that he gave every day and have the commitment he had to the game and his teammates.
“He’d always come out, and no matter if he wasn’t feeling well or not — we all have bad days — but he’d come out and turn it off for practice and just go. That’s one thing I’m really trying to do.”
Babros and Alford are just part of the depth the D-line has cultivated since Hauck took over in 2018. Hauck now feels the line doesn’t have a single group of starters but instead a two-deep where anyone could start and rotate in without much drop-off throughout a game. That’s required because of how tough he asks players to play, especially with pursuit to the ball.
Sophomore defensive tackle Alex Gubner is “a powerful kid,” Hauck said, and should rotate with Alford. Senior defensive end Justin Belknap, an Arizona grad transfer, is someone Hauck believes fits in at UM because “his personality is right, his temperament’s right, everything’s right.”
Junior defensive end DeAri Todd, a Michigan State transfer, may be able to help the Griz replace Braydon Deming, who grad transferred to Illinois State in the offseason. Then there's freshman defensive end Jacob McGourin, who flashed in four games in 2019 and has beefed up from 236 pounds to 265 in his 6-foot-5 frame.
Hauck feels the line is back to being the physically strongest group on the team. They may not be the biggest in the conference physically, but they know their roles when it comes to working in tandem with the linebackers to wreak havoc up front. Babros saw from Sims the importance of that self-sacrifice to excel in UM’s scheme.
“You can’t think about your own body or your own well-being,” he said. “You got to be able to like sell out for the team. Most of the time, you’re not even going to be the guy making the plays, and no one else will see that, and the crowd’s going to be cheering, but deep down you know, and that’s always a good feeling. Basically, you just got to be crazy a little bit.”
What’s maybe not so crazy is the D-line’s continued use of Sims’ favorite chant now into the second week of camp. Keeping his memory alive is special to Alford.
“He just motivates me,” Alford said. “I come out here, and he really fires me up and gets me going every day. As a D-line, we all really think about him all the time, like we do with our chants, just to keep him there.”
Day 10 observations
Montana added Arizona State transfer Kevin Macias to its kicking competition. He was at camp for the second consecutive day on Thursday, blasting some deep kickoffs and going 2 of 3 on field goals during 11-on-11 play one day after missing both of his attempts.
Macias is the lone senior in the group; the others are freshmen: Carver Gilman and Camden Capser have participated in field goal/extra-point kicking, and Brian Buschini has done kickoffs and punting. Macias was a punter to start his college career at Scottsdale Community College and then handled kickoffs at ASU, averaging 61.9 yards on 33 kickoffs in 15 games there.
Keelan White has switched from jersey No. 17 to No. 6. He made one of the 11-on-11 highlight plays when he ripped off a huge gain on a jet sweep that might’ve gone for a touchdown if the play wasn’t stopped. He also caught a pass from Kris Brown for about 30 yards running toward the sideline with Dylan Simmons in coverage.
Cam Humphrey looked more consistent throwing the ball and went to Malik Flowers quite a bit in 11-on-11 action. He ripped a touchdown throw of at least 40 yards that Flowers caught by beating Trevin Gradney down the left sideline. They connected on another pass that Flowers caught over the middle and then shook off multiple tackle attempts before lowering his shoulder to knock down a safety. He later caught a pass of about 20 yards from Humphrey.
Skyler Martin practiced at center and Colton Keintz practiced at right guard with the first-team offense. AJ Forbes and Moses Mallory were in full pads but didn’t participate in 11-on-11 play.
Redshirt freshman Kale Edwards, from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, switched from linebacker to defensive line. He’s listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds and batted down a pass from Robbie Patterson at the line of scrimmage when the third-teamers squared off.
