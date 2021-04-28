Montana junior shortstop Maygen McGrath was named the Big Sky Conference softball player of the week on Wednesday for her performance over the weekend as the Grizzlies swept a three-game series at Idaho State.
McGrath went 8 for 13 (.615) with five runs scored and three driven in. She had a double and hit her team-leading 11th home run of the season to finish the series with a .643 on-base percentage, a .923 slugging percentage.
She had multiple hits in all three games to up her career-best hitting streak to 11. She has hit safely in 19 of Montana’s last 21 games and in 34 of 41 games this season.
McGrath hasn’t struck out in her last 74 plate appearances dating back to March 20. She has now circled the bases after hitting a home run more times (11) this season than walking back to dugout following a strikeout (10).
“Her consistency has just been so impressive,” UM coach Melanie Meuchel said. “Whether it’s practice or a game, her confidence, her approach, her ability to execute at the plate has been phenomenal.
“It’s been fun to see her settle in and be the great athlete and great softball player she is. It’s showing up on both sides of the ball. I’m really proud of the efforts she’s putting in to give herself that chance.”
Batting in the No. 2 spot in the order last weekend, where she’s hit the last four games after 37 as the team’s No. 3 hitter, McGrath went 3 for 5 in Game 1, scoring three of Montana’s runs in a 19-15 victory.
Her home run following a lengthy weather delay in Game 2 sparked the Grizzlies to an 8-7 comeback win. She had two more hits on Sunday as Montana got up early and went on to a 4-2 win to complete the sweep..
“Getting moved in the lineup can affect some players, but for her it hasn’t shown anything. We were just trying to find the best lineup and continue to play with it,” Meuchel said.
McGrath is working on a defensive streak as well. She has gone 14 games without an error and has just two errors in her last 77 total chances.
“She has worked the last few years at creating more range, more ability to be an excellent defender,” Meuchel said. “We continue to see her take strides to get to balls that early in her career she wasn’t as much. Now she is and is doing it well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.