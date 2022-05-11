Montana redshirt sophomore Morgan Radtke is in seventh place out of 13 competitors in the women's heptathlon after the opening day of the Big Sky outdoor track and field championships on Wednesday in Pocatello, Idaho.

The Drummond native scored 2,870 points through the first four events: high jump, 100-meter hurdles, shot put and 200-meter dash. The final three events will take place starting 10:30 a.m. Thursday: long jump, javelin and 800-meter run.

Radtke placed second in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 5.75 inches on her first attempt. She was sixth in the 200 with a time of 26.00 seconds, seventh in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.89 seconds and seventh in the shot put with a personal record throw of 32 feet, 8.5 inches.

Griz senior Jaree Mane pulled out of the heptathlon because of an injury after finishing ninth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.39 seconds.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

