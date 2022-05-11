Montana redshirt sophomore Morgan Radtke is in seventh place out of 13 competitors in the women's heptathlon after the opening day of the Big Sky outdoor track and field championships on Wednesday in Pocatello, Idaho.
The Drummond native scored 2,870 points through the first four events: high jump, 100-meter hurdles, shot put and 200-meter dash. The final three events will take place starting 10:30 a.m. Thursday: long jump, javelin and 800-meter run.
Radtke placed second in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 5.75 inches on her first attempt. She was sixth in the 200 with a time of 26.00 seconds, seventh in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.89 seconds and seventh in the shot put with a personal record throw of 32 feet, 8.5 inches.
Griz senior Jaree Mane pulled out of the heptathlon because of an injury after finishing ninth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.39 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.