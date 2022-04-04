FARMINGTON, Utah – Montana thrower Tanessa Morris was named the Big Sky Conference Female Field Athlete of the Week on Monday following a win at the Hayward Premiere In the hammer throw.
Morris' first throw was good enough to beat the other 23 competitors – 11 whom hail from schools in the Pac-12 Conference – but she improved her mark two more times during her series, finishing with a top throw of 197-4 that is right in line with her personal best set last spring.
Morris, a Canadian who won the hammer throw at last year's Big Sky Championship meet before qualifying for NCAA Regionals, definitely has the ability to repeat. Through the first few weeks of competition this spring, Morris' mark ranks first in the Big Sky and 21st in the NCAA West Region.
Morris also won the hammer throw the previous week at Montana's Al Manuel Invitational.
This marks the second consecutive week that a Montana athlete has been recognized by the Big Sky Conference after javelin thrower Evan Todd was named last week's Male Field Athlete of the Week.
—UM sports information
