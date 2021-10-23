MOSCOW, Idaho — Montana scored 34 unanswered points before a late score by Idaho as it rolled to a 34-14 win over the historical rival Vandals on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.
The 11th-ranked Griz evened their Big Sky record at 2-2 and improved to 5-2 overall as they bounced back from a home loss to Sacramento State last week, which was their second defeat in two games. They scored 20 unanswered points to take a 20-7 lead into the intermission and then scored the first 14 points of the second half.
Montana junior wide receiver Mitch Roberts, a Missoula Sentinel grad, finished with a career-high 145 receiving yards on seven catches. True freshman running back Junior Bergen, a Billings Senior grad, rushed for two touchdowns while carrying the ball 18 times for 77 yards, both single-game highs for the converted wide receiver in his first career start.
Montana fell in a 7-0 deficit as the Griz gave up a touchdown on the opening drive for the fourth time in seven games. Idaho ran on all 10 plays, picking up 63 yards by four different players and capping it with a 2-yard touchdown run by Aundre Carter. UM gave up 12 yards when senior defensive end Justin Belknap was called for as unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The Griz evened the score on their third drive when Bergen burst up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown run with 1:11 left in the first quarter. In the middle of the drive, the Griz brought in quarterback Robbie Patterson for two plays, one of which was a crucial completion on a third-and-1 pass to Sammy Akem to keep alive what turned out to be a 10-play, 77-yard drive.
Montana took its first lead when Brown rifled a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Grossman on third down. The 10-play, 80-yard drive included a 39-yard deep shot from Brown to Akem down the left sideline.
On the next drive, Griz junior cornerback Justin Ford intercepted a pass for the fifth consecutive game. The Griz converted that into a season-long 48-yard field goal by Kevin Macias to go up 17-7 with 5:09 left in the first half. The Griz had zero points off three turnovers last week.
Macias pushed the lead to 20-7 with 0:32 left in the first half when he made a 27-yard field goal. The Griz had gotten down to the 4-yard line after passes of 19 yards to Keelan White and 31 yards to Mitch Roberts. White dropped a third-down pass in the end zone, and the Griz were called for a false start as they lined up for a special teams trick play on fourth down.
On the first drive of the second half, Colter Janacaro’s 59-yard touchdown run was called back because of a block below the waist penalty by left guard Hunter Mayginnes. On the next drive, the Griz pushed their lead to 27-7 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Brown, who ran for his fifth touchdown in three starts. Two plays before that, Brown connected with Roberts for a 70-yard catch and run down the right sideline.
Montana had another touchdown called back when the Griz were penalized for a block in the back after senior cornerback Omar Hicks Onu intercepted a pass and run it back about 40 yards for a score. The Griz converted that turnover into a 19-yard touchdown run by Bergen to go up 34-7 with 11:05 to play.
Notes: UM sophomore center AJ Forbes left on the first drive with an apparent injury and didn’t return. That forced senior Moses Mallory to slide to center and junior Skyler Martin to come in at right guard. Mallory left on UM’s fifth drive holding his right knee, so Martin slid to center, and senior Kordell Pillans came in at right guard. Mallory returned later in the half at center.
