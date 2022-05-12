MISSOULA — Montana redshirt sophomore Morgan Radtke scored in the heptathlon for the second consecutive season at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships, placing seventh with 4,575 points Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho.
Radtke's top event came on Wednesday, when she placed second in the high jump (5-5.75). Also on Wednesday, she had a lifetime-best throw of 32-8.5 in the shot put (seventh) and ran times of 26.00 in the 200 meters (sixth) and 15.89 in the 100-meter hurdles (seventh). On Thursday, she placed sixth in the 800 meters (2:28.86), eighth in the long jump (16-10.75) and ninth in the javelin (87-7).
Radtke, who placed sixth in the heptathlon in 2021 as a redshirt freshman, is now a six-time scorer at conference. She will have the opportunity to expand on that throughout the weekend, as she is also registered for the triple jump and high jump, the latter being an event she ranks fourth in the Big Sky for entering the week.
The majority of the Big Sky Championships will take place Friday and Saturday. On Friday morning, Montana's Tanessa Morris, the favorite in the hammer, will try to defend her title.
—406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.