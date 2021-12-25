MISSOULA — If the injuries of the 2021 season had a silver lining for the Montana football team, it’s that the Griz know they need a better backup quarterback and maybe even a higher-caliber starter.
That’s not to say that starter Cam Humphrey wasn’t good enough to help guide the Griz to a national title when paired with a great defense and special teams — he was 12-0 in starts in which he wasn’t knocked out by injury. And it’s not to say that backups Kris Brown, a freshman, and Robbie Patterson, a sophomore, can’t become championship-caliber starters with time.
But it was telling in the quarterfinals that coach Bobby Hauck pulled Brown at halftime following Humphrey’s injury because he thought Patterson gave them a better chance to win. Brown had already started four games that season, while Patterson had been relegated to the rare mop-up duty but showed great fight in nearly leading two touchdown drives.
“Outstanding play by Robbie Patterson,” Montana senior right tackle Dylan Cook said after the loss to James Madison. “He came in with not a lot of reps on the season and came in and led the offense on two pretty good drives, just couldn’t close them out, but kudos to him.”
Is Patterson the Griz quarterback of the future? Does Brown enter spring camp as the leader in the clubhouse? How will true freshman Daniel Britt do when he’s no longer confined to the scout team? Does Helena High signee Kaden Huot come in and steal the show?
The answer to Montana’s quarterback quandary might be elsewhere. The Griz have already offered Northern Iowa transfer Will McElvain and Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio since the season ended.
Hauck likes to have a quarterback in each class, and there’s no one at that group who will be a senior next year. If UM brings in a veteran quarterback, it’ll at least create more competition for the best player to rise to the top.
Yet, the drop-off from Humphrey to Brown begs the question of why Montana didn’t bring in a transfer ahead of the 2021 season. Hauck raved at the start of the season about how the defense was two-deep at every position, but it turns out that wasn’t the case at quarterback.
It’s important to note that the Griz were missing All-American running back Marcus Knight due to injury, which could’ve assuaged the loss of Humphrey. But every team across the country deals with injuries, and JMU almost won in the semifinals despite missing its All-American running back for the majority of the season.
The variety of injuries the Griz went through provided another silver lining in 2021. Younger player who will take on bigger roles following the graduation of 14 seniors were able to get some high-quality live reps throughout the season to possibly speed up their development.
With Knight and backup Nick Ostmo out, freshmen Xavier Harris, Isiah Childs and Junior Bergen combined to carry the ball 324 times. That’s maybe 324 more carries than they would’ve gotten had the Grizzlies’ top two running backs been fully healthy. The Griz suddenly have a logjam at running back in 2022, which should be a welcome sight for whoever is playing quarterback.
That quarterback needs receivers, and the loss of Gabe Sulser to injury allowed young players like Cole Grossman, Keelan White, Ryan Simpson and others more opportunities to catch passes and show their potential. It also showed who could and couldn’t excel at punt returner.
That quarterback also needs a strong offensive line. The unfortunate part of the senior-heavy, consistent lineup this year means younger players didn’t get reps there. Freshman right tackle Brandon Casey got to start in place of Cook and showed he was capable while being tossed into the fire. Beyond that, there weren’t many reps to go around, and UM has offered some O-line transfers, meaning the development of some of the younger linemen might not be there yet.
Defensively, safety Garrett Graves was another player who acquitted himself well when thrown into the fire to replace Gavin Robertson. He finally found his home on defense and showed he could potentially thrive there but still has more to work on.
Linebackers Levi Janacaro and Braxton Hill showed their mettle on special teams and got chances to rotate in on defense. That could help ease the need to replace Jace Lewis.
When defensive lineman Joe Babros was knocked out, freshman Jacob McGourin and transfer De’Ari Todd got their shots to show what they were capable of doing. Could they be in line to replace Babros and Justin Belknap on the ends?
Throughout the season, the Griz showed their resiliency to step up after injuries. Those injuries became just too much in the quarterfinal, none more visible than at quarterback.
“As I always say, we’ve got a really competitive group,” Hauck said. “You get to the point where we’ve got a pretty young team to start with, and when you start losing guys, you get younger and younger, and eventually, against this level of competition, that takes its toll.
“Playing a really good opponent, it’s hard for guys that haven’t played much or are that youthful to come in and play.”
