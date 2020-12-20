MISSOULA — Starting with a game against Georgia on Dec. 9, it has become obvious Montana men's basketball coach Travis DeCuire is whittling down his rotation.
While the Grizzlies are still using more players than they usually do, roles are becoming more obvious, beginning with the starting five.
Montana has rolled out the same five starters for every game since the second one against Southern Utah — Michael Steadman in the post, Kyle Owens and Josh Bannan at the forward spots, Josh Vazquez in a shooting guard role and true freshman Brandon Whitney running the point.
Off the bench first have almost exclusively been guard Cameron Parker and forward DJ Carter-Hollinger, the second of whom missed three games going through concussion protocol.
Parker often assumes point guard duties when he is in the game, moving Whitney to an off-ball role, though that is not always the case. Parker will sometimes move off ball as well and there have been lineups where he will share the floor with Vazquez and Whitney.
With nearly everyone healthy in an upset win over Washington, it became pretty obvious how DeCuire is going to deploy his players this season. Lineups are fluid and they will change depending on matchups, but UM has a pretty good definition of player roles right now.
"There's some teams in conference where we'll have to have the right players guarding them, which could force some lineup changes. Maybe not to the starting lineup, but how we rotate and who plays how many minutes," DeCuire said following Friday's win over Dickinson State. "But I think we're close to a group of guys who will be at the forefront of the majority of the minutes."
Let's dive a little deeper, and only the games Montana has played against Division I teams will really be analyzed here:
The games against Yellowstone Christian and Dickinson State were important for a couple reasons — one being that after some poor shooting nights early on, it was nice the Grizzlies saw the ball go through the hoop. They also allowed DeCuire to play around with lineups — one of the most entertaining being a small-ball group with Owens, Carter-Hollinger, Vazquez, Whitney and Parker on the floor at the same time against the Bluehawks.
But outside of the seven players mentioned at the top of this piece, just three others have seen spot minutes this year: Mack Anderson, Eddy Egun and Darius Henderson.
Henderson is an outlier because he was only eligible ahead of the game against Georgia and played four minutes combined against the Bulldogs and Washington. Of Anderson's 27 minutes against Division I opponents this year, 23 came in games against Southern Utah.
He did not play against Washington and only got three minutes in the opener against USC and one against Georgia. He has fallen behind Steadman — who, as expected, has started every game so far — as well as Owens, Bannan and Carter-Hollinger for minutes in the post, with Henderson picking up some the spot minutes at the five.
Egun is also an interesting case. He played 25 minutes against Georgia, but did not play against Washington. He got 11 minutes in both the USC game and the second Southern Utah game.
Part of this, as DeCuire mentioned, was due to matchups. Georgia had a plethora of talented, big guards — those are players Egun matches up well against and also explains why Vazquez, despite starting, only logged 16 minutes against Georgia.
As a point of reference, Vazquez has logged 120 minutes (24.0 per game) in the five Division I games. Vazquez has a more slender build than Egun and is more suited to defending on the perimeter as opposed to overpowering drives from big guards.
Egun, Anderson and Henderson are all useful bench players and will likely be asked to play in matchup situations against Big Sky teams. They just are not going to receive as heavy of minutes, which is in part due to the emergence of a talented freshman group.
DeCuire has heaped praise on Whitney, who might be the best pure perimeter defensive player on the team. He leads the Grizzlies in minutes and has 164 (32.8 per game) in the five contests against NCAA opponents.
That's actually more than Kyle Owens, who has arguably been the most productive player. And that's with Cameron Parker, who ranked in the top-five players in the NCAA for assists during the 2019-20 season, on the roster.
Outside of Steadman, the only player that has started all seven games for the Grizzlies is Bannan, another freshman. Despite a few outings where he struggled, Bannan has played good basketball and turned in an important double-double against Washington — he was 3 of 8 from the field that game, 6 of 6 from the free throw line and added 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
He is fourth on the team in minutes behind Parker, Owens and Vazquez. One of the reasons is the flexibility he gives the UM coaching staff — he plays both the four and five and perhaps even the three.
That flexibility is huge and something DeCuire likes to see out of his players. Just look at Carter-Hollinger, who has a similar ability to play a variety of positions.
As one last note, expect Robby Beasley to grab a few more minutes at the guard spot. It will be interesting to see what Montana deploys in games against Arizona this week and then once Big Sky play begins in earnest in late December.
Beasley played first-half minutes against Dickinson State and the coaching staff was very excited about his abilities coming into the season. He can drive the ball, has good speed and seems like he will be an important defensive player as well.
As always, things will change throughout the season, but seven games in it seems like DeCuire has put together a rotation of players he likes quite a bit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.