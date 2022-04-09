BOZEMAN — Montana participated in the annual Griz-Cat Dual on Saturday afternoon in Bozeman, with five individuals and one relay team earning victories.
The Grizzles came out on top in the women's 200 meters (Catie Buck, 24.63); women's 400 meters (Holly Sudol, 58.92); men's high jump (6-2.75); men's discus (Matt Ward, 162-6); men's hammer (Ward, 202-1); women's hammer (Tanessa Morris, 200-1); and the men's 4x100-meter relay (42.45).
Overall, however, Montana State's men edged the Grizzlies, 88 to 67, while the Bobcats doubled up in the Griz women, 111.5 to 55.5.
The highlight of the meet came from thrower Matt Ward, who was a double-winner, winning the hammer (202-1) and discus (162-6). His distance in the hammer was a personal best and a mark that ranks fourth in the Big Sky this season. The sophomore from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, also ranks fourth in the Big Sky in the discus.
With senior Brent Yeakey currently leading the Big Sky in the discus, Montana now has two of the top-four throwers in that event. In the hammer on Saturday, all three of the Grizzlies' participants recorded season-best marks.
While Montana's men didn't win any of the individual running events, a Grizzly placed second in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 meters. Junior Paul Johnstone was Montana's top finisher in both the 200 (21.90) and 400 (48.49).
His 400-meters time was a season best that currently ranks seventh in the Big Sky. Johnstone was also part of Montana's winning 4x100-meter relay team, which also recorded a season-best time (42.45).
Buck, competing in her first track season after beginning her collegiate career as a soccer player, continues to make waves in the sprint events. She was the Grizzlies' top runner in both the 100 and 200 meters, with her 200-meters win being a PR that currently ranks fifth in the Big Sky this season.
In the women's 400 meters, Sudol was victorious for the second time in three weeks (58.92).
Overall, the Griz women recorded 20 personal bests, with three of them coming in the hammer. Morris, the reigning Big Sky Conference Female Field Athlete of the Week, won the event with a season-best toss of 200-1, less than 10 feet shy of a school record. The Grizzlies, though, showed depth in the event, with Ariel Clark (175-2, second) and Kaitlyn Gallo (164-11, fourth) also recording strong performances and Savana Ramirez (148-11, seventh) recording a personal best.
