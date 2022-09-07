MISSOULA — Lucas Johnson may have answered Montana’s quarterback question last week in a 47-0 win over Northwestern State, but the jury is still out on the young offensive line.
The competition ramps up a level for Johnson and the O-line as the third-ranked Grizzlies are no longer facing a middle-of-the-pack team from the Southland, a second-tier FCS conference. They’re now taking on a playoff team that’s coming off a third-place finish in the Missouri Valley, a premier league that’s comparable to the Big Sky.
Montana coach Bobby Hauck’s evaluation of the O-line was “they played well” because “they blocked guys and they protected well.” They’ll now try to block better and average more yards per carry against a South Dakota defense that impressed Hauck despite losing 34-0 to FBS Kansas State last week.
“I like their defensive line,” he said. “They didn’t get knocked off the ball by Kansas State last weekend. I thought they held up really well. I like their corners. I think they can cover. They’re very sound in everything they do. They aren’t going to beat themselves. They’re going to be hard to move. Last time we played, they did some things that challenged us with some of the movement things up front.”
None of UM’s starting O-linemen played in that game. The Griz have three new starters in right tackle Brandon Casey, right guard Liam Brown and left tackle Chris Walker. Casey is a sophomore who started once last year. Brown is a redshirt freshman. Walker is a Nebraska transfer who used to play defensive line.
The two returners are All-Big Sky left guard Hunter Mayginnes and junior center AJ Forbes. Mayginnes started 13 games last year after transferring from Washington State, and Forbes started 14 games in spring and fall 2021 after transferring from Nebraska.
They spent the offseason going up against the Grizzlies’ ferocious, unique 3-3-5 defense that features three All-Americans and another All-Big Sky player. Getting to test themselves against a different opponent this past Saturday allowed them to see where they’re at as a group.
The O-line helped the Griz rush for 211 yards and two scores, pass for 253 yards and four touchdowns, and allowed only one sack. Johnson was forced out of the pocket at times but motored for 76 yards. When he passed outside the pocket, he seemed to keep his eyes up in case one of his reads became open.
A better push in the run game could help the Griz average better than 5 yards per carry. Among the three main running backs, Xavier Harris ran eight times for 29 yards, Marcus Knight rushed six times for 26 yards and Nick Ostmo ran nine times for 62 yards, which included a 36-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter with the outcome well in hand.
“Going up against the Griz defense is something that can be a headache even for our O-line, who has been together for some time now and has practiced against it,” Forbes said. “I think the biggest thing for this first game was just being able to build that chemistry with one another. That’s the big thing about offensive line play is you have to play as a unit. I thought being able to play with one another in a game situation was great.”
Defensive coordinator Travis Johansen is now in his fourth year and third full season at South Dakota implementing his “position-less” defense. He was in his first year in 2019 when the Griz put up 510 total yards in a 31-17 win in Vermillion, South Dakota.
UM now faces a South Dakota defense that is coming off its best season at the FCS level. The Coyotes limited teams to 344 yards and 20 points per game last year, both of which are their best marks since joining the subdivision in 2008.
USD returns eight starters on defense and has added hybrid defensive end/linebacker Michael Scott, a transfer who played in 27 games at FBS Akron, and safety Josh Manchigiah, who started over 50 games at fellow MVFC program South Dakota State. Among the returners is preseason All-American linebacker Brock Mogensen. Defensive lineman Nick Gaes was a Hero Sports FCS freshman All-American last fall, and safety Myles Harden made that team in spring 2021.
Even if Johnson can get time in the pocket, he’ll be trying to fit the ball through a secondary that South Dakota coach Bob Nielson thinks is the best he’s had at South Dakota. The Coyotes limited Kansas State to 95 yards on 15-of-19 passing while tallying four sacks last week.
They gave up 297 rushing yards, with 114 of those yards coming on runs of 75 and 39 yards. The Wildcats did run 45 times (6.6 yards per carry) compared to just 19 pass attempts.
“Having explosive ball carriers like we have in our offense, it makes our job easy.” Forbes said. “Just make our calls, block our guys, do our job and let the guys with the ball in their hands do their thing.”
He added: “It was great seeing Lucas out there for the first time in a Montana uniform. I’m just excited to see what we can do together as an offense for the rest of the season.”
