MISSOULA — Marcus Welnel set one individual football goal for himself as a kid.
That dream was to one day wear the No. 37 legacy jersey for the Montana Grizzlies. Now a sixth-year senior, the linebacker turned that into a reality when he ran out of the Topel Tunnel on Saturday.
Welnel wore that number for the first time when Montana smothered Northwestern State, 47-0, in its season opener last week. He’ll wear it again when the Griz host South Dakota in their premier nonconference game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
“Just growing up a Griz fan, every Montana boy dreams of wearing 37 for the Griz,” he said. “That’s the pinnacle of Montana football right there. It’s pretty cool to do it. It’s a huge honor.”
Welnel didn’t tell people his goal was to wear the legacy number. That included former Grizzly Ryan Fetherston, who coached Welnel at Helena Capital and had himself worn the No. 37 jersey, which goes to a Montana native on defense who represents hard work, dedication to the team and tough play on the gridiron.
Welnel was and continues to be focused more on team goals, like bringing Montana a championship. The third-ranked Griz are chasing their first conference crown in over a decade and their first national title in 21 years.
The desire for team success is a simple one for Welnel and one that his high school coaches recall from his time playing for the Bruins. If the team is having success, then individual success and accolades should follow, like his third-team All-Big Sky honor last year.
“It’s cool to achieve things as a team,” he said. “That’s why I love football. It’s a team sport. All 11 guys have to do their job. Achieving things together is a lot better than achieving things yourself.”
Welnel did experience some freshman thoughts about if he’d be good enough to play in college after seeing the talent on the UM team. Then he went through a coaching change from Bob Stitt to Bobby Hauck and another change in a new defense. Fortunately for him, he had a trio of All-Americans to learn from at Linebacker U: Josh Buss, Dante Olson and Jace Lewis.
Olson won the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award as the FCS defensive player of the year. Welnel now plays alongside linebacker Pat O’Connell, who finished third in voting for that award last year. He saw from those four guys how tough they played on Saturdays, how hard they worked in the weight room, and how much they cared about winning above anything else.
Welnel went on to work his way from a partial scholarship player into a starting role as a junior. Now into his second year as a starter, he’s made some insanely clutch plays to help the Griz march toward those team goals of winning as they advanced to the FCS playoff quarterfinals the past two years.
“I’d tell kids to keep dreaming,” he said. “I never thought this was going to be a reality. I always wanted it to be. But then when I came here, you think, ‘Oh, man, I don’t know,’ and then it happens. So just keep dreaming, keep working hard, just dream big too, just keep going.”
Team-first attitude
Welnel made sure to correct a tweet from the Griz football account on March 3.
The tweet included a video of his game-sealing interception against FBS Washington on Sept. 3, 2021, in Seattle. It’s one of the biggest wins, if not the biggest, in program history.
The tweet read: “That time @MarcusWelnel made Montana history.” Welnel quote-tweeted that with “*Our TEAM made Montana history.”
That emphasis on the team is something former Montana receiver Danny Burton saw in Welnel going back to their time together at Capital. They played football, basketball and ran track together.
“He is definitely a team-first guy,” Burton said. “Extremely competitive, and I can promise he doesn’t care about anything more than winning. He is very loyal. I noticed that for Capital and the Griz. He takes a lot of pride in his program. He has always done it the right way and is a great role model.”
Scroll through Welnel’s Twitter account and you’ll see him retweeting accolades teammates received. Before he tweeted on July 27 about being honored to wear No. 37, that tweet about the UW win had been the last tweet he typed, aside from a quote-tweet promoting an event Lewis was doing.
In an age where everything on social media is “me, me, me,” and self-promotion, Welnel breaks that mold. He’s a throwback in a sense, Helena Capital basketball coach Guy Almquist offered.
Welnel played for Almquist and was the starting big man his senior season in 2016-17. That was a particularly bad year for the Bruins, who finished 3-18. A player who had already committed to play football for Montana, as Welnel had, could have called it quits when the season turned sour. Or maybe would have decided just to not come out for the team at all, Almquist surmised.
He knew that wasn’t Welnel. The person he knew was a coachable, team-first guy who brought intangibles like a good attitude, solid preparation and toughness.
“If you know Marcus, he’s a very good-natured individual,” Almquist said. “He’s very supportive of everybody and likes to see other people have success. He is not out there for his own success. The guy next to him having success is just as important and he enjoys it just as much. That’s a lifelong trait for Marcus, and not everybody has that. It’s cool to see someone have that in this day and age. Those are the types of guys you need to have a winning team.”
Capital football coach Kyle Mihelish saw similar traits shine through on the gridiron. Arrogant, boisterous and negative are certainly words he would never use to describe Welnel, and they were never things he heard Welnel’s other coaches or teammates say about him.
Welnel started at the Sam/Nickel position, which Mihelish called one of the toughest positions physically and mentally in their defense. The fact that he was doing that as a sophomore is a rarity for the Bruins, who play in the largest classification of high school football in the state.
Capital preaches a “We not Me,” message in its locker room, and Mihelish saw Welnel as an extension of the coaching staff. He even got his former all-state player to talk with this year’s team when the Bruins went to a football camp at UM over the summer.
“He’s one of my favorite guys. He’s one of those kids you saw growing up that you thought this guy could be pretty special,” Mihelish said. “I thought he checked all the boxes when he went off to college. He’s not the most highly touted guy, but we knew as a staff he’d have success because he always knew what was going on. And he cared. He wasn’t a ‘me’ guy. He was an ‘us’ guy. He was a team guy. You don’t get to coach a lot of kids like that today.”
Under the radar
About two months after Welnel made that key interception at Washington, he came through with another big-time play.
He blocked a field goal attempt by Southern Utah in the closing minutes of their Oct. 30 contest. It preserved a one-point win and prevented the Griz from an embarrassing loss.
That play may not be as well-remembered as the one to beat the Huskies. Welnel didn’t post about it on Twitter, instead sharing a video of cornerback Justin Ford’s pick-6 in the game.
There are many things Welnel has done that go unseen. Fetherston recalled how he made an impact in Helena without asking for any recognition.
Welnel would put aside his own social life after football practices or on the weekend to help coach a youth flag football team his junior and senior seasons of high school. His freshman year at Montana, he and linebacker Michael Matthews tutored kids in math at Hellgate Elementary.
“During that time when I was with him, to me, he represents exactly how I perceive 37,” Fetherston said. “Deep down, I had hoped and thought how sweet it would be if he was 37. I’m happy that he got it because of what I’ve seen him do throughout his community, the standard he holds himself to. He’s not just a great football player but a Montanan taking care of people around him. He’s one of a kind.”
Welnel’s mind for the game of football can go unnoticed, Burton noted. Those smarts are also on display in the classroom. Welnel is already working on his second master’s degree. Not a second degree but a second postgraduate degree.
He has a Master of Business Administration on top of a bachelor’s degree in finance with minors in economics and mathematics. Now he’s working on a Master’s in Business Analytics and has already done a handful of internships while pursuing a career as a financial advisor.
“He’s a great kid,” Hauck said. “He’s made a lot of plays for us. I’m fired up he’s back for his senior year. Doing a great job in school. He’s bright. He’s awesome. Teammates like him. Hopefully he has a great game this weekend.”
Welnel picked up that second master’s degree because he needed to take classes to remain athletically eligible. He had gotten through his previous degrees so quickly and had not anticipated another year in college, but the pandemic led to an extra season of eligibility.
He’s certainly taken full advantage of his opportunities. Now he gets to suit up for one last run, wearing that No. 37 jersey he envisioned as a kid while chasing those team goals he treasures.
“I love this program,” he said of why he's stuck it out and come back this year. “I couldn't imagine doing anything else. This is my dream. I wouldn’t want to do anything else besides play football for the Griz.”
