MISSOULA — Former Montana softball player Morgan Johnson got just the boost she needed when she hit rock bottom during her sophomore season.
It wasn’t an on-field change that could immediately get her out of her season-long slump as she finished with a .100 batting average. But as the Missoula native struggled on the field, the news she received in the classroom gave her the encouragement to continue playing.
Johnson had started a three-year plan in the business school to try to land a high-level job after graduation. While struggling with softball in the spring of 2018, she was selected for a summer leadership program with KPMG and Moss Adams, two major accounting firms, leading her to being one of three people chosen out of about 20,000 applicants for an internship the following year.
“That was the lowest of my four seasons, so it was nice getting recognition that you’re kind of good at something,” Johnson recounted. “I actually ended up getting offered by three different firms for what was kind of like an official visit. That got me excited again to keep playing, keep doing what I was doing and stick with it.”
Johnson, who was on a half-athletic, half-academic scholarship, stuck it out on the field and came around to breaking out in the second half last year. She was putting together what would've been her best statistical season this spring after after two-and-a-half years of struggles as a pinch hitter and designated hitter. Then her senior campaign was abruptly halted by the coronavirus.
The pandemic ended up being the one thing that could keep her off the field. She had found a reason through academics to continue playing while learning about herself. She couldn’t convince herself to give up her dream of playing for the Griz. And she couldn’t find it in herself to quit on the teammates and fans who had come to mean so much to her.
“I think she showed a lot of character,” Montana head coach Melanie Meuchel said. “I’m thoroughly impressed. I think every athlete goes through some hard times, whether it’s athletically, academically, personally. Morgan is a committed kid in what she’s doing, and she’s going to give everything she has and compete because she has integrity, character.”
Johnson was given an opportunity to return for another season when the NCAA granted seniors in spring sports an extra year of eligibility to make up for the shortened season that was canceled in mid-March. It was a chance to again try to reap the rewards of her hard work.
Johnson weighed her options but chose to forego the extra season, as did all four Griz seniors. Her decision was mainly because KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting organizations, offered her a job as an IT audit and risk assessment associate starting this October in Denver after she interned with them last summer.
“I kind of had this feeling that you did your time, I did what I needed to do, I did my job and now this chapter is closing, and I’m OK with that,” said Johnson, a multi-time Academic All-Big Sky selection. “I’m ready for the next chapter to begin.”
That previous chapter was long in the making. She had been a fan before she played for the Griz, following the team since its creation was announced when she was in eighth grade, even attending the first home game at Frenchtown High School. UM was the first Division I softball program in the state, and she wanted to be a part of it in her hometown.
Johnson began talking to then-Montana head coach Jamie Pinkerton about earning a spot. She became a four-year varsity player at Big Sky and played on two travel teams. She also attended UM camps, worked with volunteer coach Dennis Meuchel, and eventually caught Pinkerton’s eye before her junior year.
She committed on the spot after being offered, becoming the third Missoula native to play for the Griz. It was an exciting decision but one that led to pressure and expectations.
“I think I put a lot on myself just being a hometown kid and being what I did at Big Sky and then trying to make everyone happy and proud by trying to move up to the D-I level at Montana,” Johnson said. “I felt pressure of making my family proud and making everyone that’s watched me proud and kind of prove people that I was good enough to do it.”
It was a dream fulfilled but led to her having to change majors after starting out in health and human performance. She wanted to become an orthodontist after spending time in the office as a kid with braces, even getting involved in the Big Sky Health Science Academy in high school.
At UM, Johnson learned she couldn't play softball and still meeting the NCAA-required progress toward the degree to be eligible, she said. It was an obstacle to living out two dreams concurrently.
A conversation with a friend of her mom's led Johnson to learning about the management information system major. She didn’t want to quit on the team she grew up loving, so she chose to pursue that major, which took her on the journey to the upcoming job this fall, while continuing to play softball, which she briefly contemplated giving up to focus on becoming an orthodontist.
“It definitely crossed my mind,” Johnson said. “I don’t think it was ever going to be a true choice for me. It was like, ‘Well, the last eight years at that point of my life was strictly softball, and I’ve worked so hard for this opportunity at UM and would I give up to be an orthodontist?’ There was a bunch of time I spent with my dad and mom thinking about it, so it made more sense to me to live out a dream that I really wanted to do since eighth grade.”
Johnson came to Montana as a catcher but didn’t play much her first two years, seeing the field mostly as a pinch-hitter who hit .129 as a freshman and .100 as a sophomore. She had just 61 total plate appearances while primarily coming off the bench with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in high-pressure situations.
Looking to help the team, Johnson moved to first base ahead of her junior season after spending the first two years catching as the "bullpen queen." She had versatility, having played shortstop, second base and catcher for then-Big Sky coach Dennis Staves and with two travel teams, the Bitterroot Sparks and Seattle’s Northwest Sidewinders.
When it looked like Johnson could’ve been in line for a starting spot, Montana added Cami Sellers, a transfer out of Boston College who’d play first base and become the Big Sky newcomer of the year and a second-team all-conference selection last spring.
Throughout her trials, Johnson saw her friends excelling at Carroll College. Transferring where she could get more playing time was admittedly a thought, but in addition to the newfound success in school and the UM pride, the support of her teammates, coaches and fans kept her in Missoula.
“Mel and I definitely had long talks a lot about what direction I should go and why I should stay and things I need to do,” Johnson said. “Having those talks and us being on the same page was very helpful. There was a lot of pride, and it would've been hard for me to walk away.
“I started getting away from being so driven on being in the starting lineup, instead just being a team player and doing anything I can to help the team win in that aspect. So, I had a change of mindset over the last two years.”
Johnson’s move to the infield and designated hitter gave her more opportunities to work on her offense. She broke out in mid-April as a junior, going on to hit .279 with six home runs and being named Big Sky player of the week once.
This year, Johnson was on pace to set career highs for games started, at-bats, batting average, hits, runs and RBIs, a result of getting more consistent plate appearances. She applied her hand-eye coordination, power and ability to drive softballs to finish her career with eight home runs, tied for the sixth most in program history, despite getting just 179 at-bats across four seasons.
“Morgan got to show what she is capable of and settle in and be the athlete, the competitor and be the teammate that she is,” Meuchel said. “That’s the fun thing. Everyone started to see that, and people were jumping on the bandwagon of ‘get Morgan Johnson to the plate’ because something good’s going to happen. Really excited for Morgan and what the end of her career was really shaping up to be. A lot of hard work was being kind of paid back to her.”
Johnson’s play this spring was a factor in Montana putting together the best 24-game start in program history. The Griz appeared to be on their way to contending for their first Big Sky tournament championship and NCAA tournament appearance since 2016, when Johnson was a freshman.
“That championship will probably be my most memorable thing about my college career,” Johnson said. “This year was probably the next best thing to it. This team felt a lot like my freshman year, so I was excited for it. Sad it got cut short.”
While softball is over, she’s ready to step up to the plate for the new adventure she’ll be beginning in a few months after graduating this weekend. Having already been chosen for an internship with a 0.015% acceptance rate and turning that into a job offer while eventually finding her groove in softball, she surely hit it out the park in her time at UM, a true lesson in perseverance.
“I learned that I’m pretty driven in school and actually pretty good at that,” Johnson said. “I never thought school was my thing that I was good at, but it kind of seemed like I was better at school than sports for a while there. That was kind of the complete opposite of usually what my life was.”
