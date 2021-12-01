MISSOULA — Montana players Levi Janacaro and Colter Janacaro, a pair of Missoula Big Sky grads, are raising money for their late mother’s memorial service via a GoFundMe page.
Michaele Renae Janacaro, 55, died at home on Thanksgiving after a lengthy battle with cancer. The fundraiser run by Levi, a sophomore backup linebacker, and Colter, a freshman reserve running back, has blown past its goal of $5,000 and brought in $38,564 in just over two days, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“Hi, we are the Janacaro family, and we are starting a fundraiser for our beloved wife and mother, Michaele Janacaro, who passed away on Thursday, November 25th, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer,” the emotional note on the GoFundMe page began. “Michaele was the rock of our family, working to make sure her children were respectable people with strong character. She was a light in everyone's life that she encountered, from her infectious positive attitude to her strong devotion towards her friends and loved ones.
“Michaele was as selfless as a person can be, always trying to help others solve their problems whilst never complaining about her own issues. She had such a great impact on everyone she met, it did not matter if you had met her once or interacted with her a million times, she always let you know that she cared about you. To commemorate her wonderful years on this earth, we want to throw her a celebration of life (funeral sounded too sad for our taste).
“As most can relate, money is tight, and we are hoping for some financial help for the memorial service and any other expenses that may arise.”
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/michaele-janacaro-memorial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.