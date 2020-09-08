MISSOULA — Naseem Gaskin is no longer on the University of Montana men's basketball team.

UM confirmed that Gaskin, who is facing charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic violence, has left the team. MTN Sports first reported the news on Monday evening.

UM declined any further comment. Gaskin was suspended from all academic and athletic activities following the arrest. He is no longer enrolled at the school. 

Gaskin was booked on Aug. 20 on the charges and if convicted of both, could be sentenced to a maximum five years in prison and an additional year in the county jail.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 19 officers were called to the 300 block of East Front Street. A woman there reported Gaskin had strangled her and then pushed her off a bed, which injured her. She then called the police after leaving the residence.

Gaskin was arrested on the woman's statement and evidence gathered.

A University of Utah transfer, Gaskin never played for the Grizzlies. He sat out his first year in school at Utah as a redshirt and his waiver request to play immediately at UM was denied by the NCAA.

Jordan Hansen covers a bunch of stuff for the Missoulian and 406 Sports. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or shoot him an email at Jordan.Hansen@406mtsports.com

