BOISE, Idaho — Montana athletic director Kent Haslam confirmed Friday night that a national search will be conducted to find a head coach for the Montana women's basketball team for the 2021-22 season.
A search committee has been formed and will be introduced Monday. The job is now listed on the official UM website.
Mike Petrino served as interim skipper this past season and, according to Haslam, will be one of the candidates considered.
Petrino led the Lady Griz to a winning season (12-11), but the team lost its final four games. The low point came in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Monday when Montana was stunned, 65-58, by last-place Sacramento State (3-21).
Petrino was tapped to replace Shannon Schweyen, who served as head coach for four seasons prior to 2020-21. The Lady Griz program has struggled to maintain the standard set by legendary coach Robin Selvig since he retired in 2016 after 38 years at the helm.
That last time Montana won a Big Sky Conference tournament game was 2018. Schweyen posted a 52-69 record in four seasons.
In defense of Petrino, he was put in a tough situation this past season, forced to replace more than half the roster (eight players). His Lady Griz put together a five-game win streak in February but couldn't sustain their momentum at the end of the regular season, with a pair of home losses to Idaho State and a road loss to Idaho.
Montana returns all but one member of its 2020-21 team next season. Guard Madi Schoening was the only senior.
The decision to do a national search affects not only Petrino but the status of his assistants as well. They include former Lady Griz Jordan Sullivan and Jace Henderson and former Montana men's player Nate Covill.
