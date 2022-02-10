MISSOULA — You can’t get much better looks than those.
Tied with Northern Arizona at 61-all near the end of regulation, Cameron Parker missed a layup, but Josh Bannan snagged an offensive board and — luckily at the time — the official didn’t see him step out of bounds before he passed it to a cutting Brandon Whitney who also missed a shot in close.
Either one of those shots would have ended it and sealed the Grizzlies’ 13th home win. But Northern Arizona had different plans in Dahlberg Arena Thursday night.
Despite their leading scorer Jalen Cone getting locked down by Whitney, who led the Grizzlies with 25 points on 7 of 11 field-goal shooting, once again, the Lumberjacks ended the Grizzlies’ perfect run at home with a 72-67 win behind 21 by forward Nik Mains and 16 by center Carson Towt.
Northern Arizona handed Montana its first home loss of the season, ending a 14-game run of wins at Dahlberg Arena dating back to last season.
“Those guys are gonna be fired up for this game,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said of NAU heading into the night. “They are going to have a lot of confidence. They have guys that can shoot the ball. … The hoop got a little big for them in the second half.”
The Grizzlies, who drop to 16-9 and 9-5 in league play, had their chances, plenty late.
The Grizzlies stopped a drive by Cone by forcing the high-scoring guard to pass out to the baseline where Isaiah Lewis missed an open jumper that would have tied the game. Cone came up with possession and called a timeout before almost coughing up possession.
Cone got by Josh Bannan on a switch and was fouled by Whitney, hitting the ensuing free throws to tie the game at 61-all at the 27-second mark.
After a timeout, the Grizzlies had their final play set. Cameron Parker caught Ajang Aguek with a fake and blew by the forward to get a look but wasn’t able to finish through Cone.
Montana was held without a made field goal in overtime, only getting points from the charity stripe — five by Whitney and one by Bannan. A corner 3-pointer off the Hands of Mains after Whitney cut the deficit to one possession was the dagger, and a Cone-to-Towt dunk was the Jacks’ exclamation point.
A low-scoring end, to a game that featured a low-scoring start. Montana trailed NAU by the 10-minute mark of the first half and suffered a 6-minute long scoring droughts n a sluggish start.
“We got off to a sluggish start on the offensive end,” DeCuire said. “I thought we did a phenomenal job defensively.”
Montana (16-9, 9-5 Big Sky) hosts a dangerous Portland State (8-14, 6-8 BSC), 7 p.m. Saturday night at Dahlberg Arena.
Photos: Griz vs. NAU college men's basketball
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 01.JPG
Montana’s Derrick Carter-Hollinger, left, and NAU’s Ezekiel Richards, right, go for a loose ball during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 02.JPG
Montana’s Brandon Whitney attempts a free throw during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 03.JPG
Montana’s Josh Bannan (13) dunks on NAU’s Ezekiel Richards (23) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 04.JPG
Montana’s Robby Beasley III (5) keeps the ball away from NAU’s Carson Towt (33) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 05.JPG
Montana’s Brandon Whitney (12) blocks a shot attempt by NAU’s Jalen Cone (15) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 06.JPG
Montana’s Derrick Carter-Hollinger (35) and NAU’s Ezekiel Richards (23) go for a loose ball during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 07.JPG
Montana head coach Travis DeCuire, left, speaks with a referee over a call during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 08.JPG
NAU’s Nik Mains celebrates after making a three-pointer during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 09.JPG
NAU head coach Shane Burcar, left, reacts to a call by the referee during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 10.JPG
NAU’s Jalen Cone (15) dribbles against Montana’s Brandon Whitney (12) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 11.JPG
The Griz take the court during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 12.JPG
NAU’s Carson Towt, right, dives for the ball against Montana’s Brandon Whitney, left, during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 13.JPG
Montana’s Robby Beasley III, right, passes the ball against NAU’s Ajang Aguek, left, during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 14.JPG
Montana’s Cameron Parker (11) dribbles against NAU’s Jay Green (0) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 15.JPG
NAU’s Jalen Cone, front, dribbles against Montana’s Mack Anderson, rear, during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 16.JPG
Montana’s Derrick Carter-Hollinger, front, goes for the ball against NAU’s Ezekiel Richards, left, and Carson Towt, right, during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 17.JPG
Montana’s Cameron Parker (11) goes for the ball against NAU’s Isaiah Lewis (14) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 18.JPG
Montana’s Scott Blakney, left, and Kyle Owens, right, watch anxiously from the bench in overtime during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 19.JPG
NAU’s Carson Towt (33) dunks the ball against Montana’s Derrick Carter-Hollinger (35) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 20.JPG
Montana’s Josh Bannan (13) shoots on NAU’s Ezekiel Richards (23) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 21.JPG
The Griz celebrate after Robby Beasley III, not pictured, hits a three-pointer during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 22.JPG
Montana’s Cameron Parker drives to the basket against NAU’s Keith Haymon on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 23.JPG
Montana’s Cameron Parker (11) loses control of the ball while driving to the basket against NAU’s Keith Haymon (13) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 24.JPG
Montana’s Brandon Whitney (12) and NAU’s Nik Mains (20) go up for the rebound during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 25.JPG
Montana’s Cameron Parker goes for a layup during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 26.JPG
Montana’s Cameron Parker (11) passes the ball against NAU’s Carson Towt (33) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 27.JPG
Montana’s Cameron Parker (11) passes the ball against NAU’s Isaiah Lewis (14) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 28.JPG
Montana’s Brandon Whitney (12) drives to the basket against NAU’s Carson Towt (33) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 29.JPG
Montana’s Josh Bannan (13) drives to the basket against NAU’s Isaiah Lewis (14) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 30.JPG
Montana’s Brandon Whitney (12) drives to the basket against NAU’s Isaiah Lewis (14) during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Griz vs. NAU college basketball 31.JPG
The Lumberjacks celebrate during the college basketball game between the Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at
@lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.
