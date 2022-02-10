MISSOULA — You can’t get much better looks than those.

Tied with Northern Arizona at 61-all near the end of regulation, Cameron Parker missed a layup, but Josh Bannan snagged an offensive board and — luckily at the time — the official didn’t see him step out of bounds before he passed it to a cutting Brandon Whitney who also missed a shot in close.

Either one of those shots would have ended it and sealed the Grizzlies’ 13th home win. But Northern Arizona had different plans in Dahlberg Arena Thursday night.

Despite their leading scorer Jalen Cone getting locked down by Whitney, who led the Grizzlies with 25 points on 7 of 11 field-goal shooting, once again, the Lumberjacks ended the Grizzlies’ perfect run at home with a 72-67 win behind 21 by forward Nik Mains and 16 by center Carson Towt.

Northern Arizona handed Montana its first home loss of the season, ending a 14-game run of wins at Dahlberg Arena dating back to last season.

“Those guys are gonna be fired up for this game,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said of NAU heading into the night. “They are going to have a lot of confidence. They have guys that can shoot the ball. … The hoop got a little big for them in the second half.”

The Grizzlies, who drop to 16-9 and 9-5 in league play, had their chances, plenty late.

The Grizzlies stopped a drive by Cone by forcing the high-scoring guard to pass out to the baseline where Isaiah Lewis missed an open jumper that would have tied the game. Cone came up with possession and called a timeout before almost coughing up possession.

Cone got by Josh Bannan on a switch and was fouled by Whitney, hitting the ensuing free throws to tie the game at 61-all at the 27-second mark.

After a timeout, the Grizzlies had their final play set. Cameron Parker caught Ajang Aguek with a fake and blew by the forward to get a look but wasn’t able to finish through Cone.

Montana was held without a made field goal in overtime, only getting points from the charity stripe — five by Whitney and one by Bannan. A corner 3-pointer off the Hands of Mains after Whitney cut the deficit to one possession was the dagger, and a Cone-to-Towt dunk was the Jacks’ exclamation point.

A low-scoring end, to a game that featured a low-scoring start. Montana trailed NAU by the 10-minute mark of the first half and suffered a 6-minute long scoring droughts n a sluggish start.

“We got off to a sluggish start on the offensive end,” DeCuire said. “I thought we did a phenomenal job defensively.”

Montana (16-9, 9-5 Big Sky) hosts a dangerous Portland State (8-14, 6-8 BSC), 7 p.m. Saturday night at Dahlberg Arena.

