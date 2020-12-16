Cameron Satterwhite

Cameron Satterwhite, pictured here as a member of NAU, has left the Montana basketball program after five games.

Cameron Satterwhite is no longer on the Montana men's basketball roster, the school has confirmed.

Montana play-by-play announcer Riley Corcoran noted the news that Satterwhite, a graduate transfer from Northern Arizona, was no longer with the program at the top of his radio show prior to the Grizzlies' tip-off against Washington.

Satterwhite played in just two games for Montana this season, starting one: the first one-point loss to Southern Utah. He also played in the Grizzlies' season opener at USC but shot just 2 of 13 from the field in 39 minutes in those two contests. He was 0 of 8 from behind the 3-point line and had three rebounds, four assists, four turnovers and three steals.

Satterwhite was dressed for Saturday's game against Yellowstone Christian but did not play.

It was unclear for parts of the summer if Satterwhite would be able to suit up for the Grizzlies because his transfer paperwork was held up. He eventually became part of UM's environmental journalism graduate program.

Montana now has just 13 players on its roster.

Satterwhite spent his first two seasons at Loyola-Chicago and was part of the Ramblers' run to the 2017-18 Final Four. Last year, at Northern Arizona, he averaged nine points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.7% from the field.

Satterwhite did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

