MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State's fate for playing for the FCS championship this fall will be known no later than Aug. 21 — the date the NCAA Board of Governors set as a deadline for Division I, II and III to independently determine whether their fall championships should occur.
With the Board of Governors punting on a making a decision, that means the determination will be made by the Division I Board of Directors, who met Wednesday and decided to have the Division I Council "provide recommendations for the future of Fall 2020 championships in Division I." The NCAA sponsors championships but not the College Football Playoff; regular-season play is run by the conferences.
The 40-member D-I Council, scheduled to meet Aug. 12, is largely made up of athletic directors and conference commissioners, not university presidents like the Board of Governors and Board of Directors. Two Big Sky Conference reps are on the D-I Council: Montana Senior Woman Administrator Jean Gee and Northern Colorado linebacker Justice Littrell, the president of the Big Sky Student-Athletic Advisory Committee.
“First and foremost, we need to make sure we provide a safe environment for college athletes to compete for an opportunity to play in NCAA championships,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “A decision based on the realities in each division will provide clarity for conferences and campuses as they determine how to safely begin the academic year and the return to sports.”
Time is of the essence because some FCS schools have already started fall camp, others can begin Friday and regular-season games are scheduled to start as early as Aug. 29. The Big Sky presidents are scheduled to meet Thursday, and Montana is slated to begin fall camp Friday. Divisions II and III canceled fall championships Wednesday after the BOG announcement.
On Wednesday morning, the Board of Governors released a statement with several bullet points breaking down requirements and guidelines for a range of topics, including championships, COVID-19 testing and medical expenses, eligibility and scholarships for players who opt out, and more.
“The first and most important consideration is whether sports can be conducted safely for college athletes,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and University of California system president. “Each division must examine whether it has the resources available to take the required precautions given the spread of COVID-19.”
Of importance is the NCAA mandated that "if 50% or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division." HERO Sports noted that 69 of the 114 FCS football teams eligible for the playoffs this year haven't postponed their fall seasons; that's 60.5% of eligible teams.
Six of the 13 FCS conferences have already canceled football this fall. Of those six, the Ivy League doesn't send teams to the playoff; the MEAC and SWAC send teams, just not their conference champions, who play each other in the Celebration Bowl.
The NCAA included a provision for an FCS playoff with fewer than the normal 24 teams and the potential for playing postseason games in a sort of "bubble," like the NBA: "NCAA championships may use reduced bracketing, a reduced number of competitors, predetermined sites and, where appropriate, single sites to limit exposure to COVID-19."
If fall championships take place, those championships "or other postseason contests must be conducted within enhanced safety protocols for student-athletes and essential athletics personnel. These safety enhancements will include regular testing, separation of college athletes and essential personnel from all other nonessential personnel, and physical distancing and masking policies during all aspects of noncompetition."
In the case the fall sports championships are postponed, the NCAA said that "a decision to conduct that championship at a later date (presumably the spring semester) will be based upon the scientific data available at that time regarding COVID-19, along with other considerations."
As for testing, fall sports must follow the NCAA's return-to-sport guidelines, including an important one that "testing and results should be obtained within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports."
The NCAA is also mandating that schools pay athlete COVID medical expenses: "Member schools, in conjunction with existing insurance standards, must cover COVID-19 related medical expenses for student-athletes to prevent out-of-pocket expenses for college athletes and their families."
Further, the NCAA granted that there won't be any COVID liability waivers: "Member schools may not require student-athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation."
Players are allowed to opt out without losing their scholarships, which are granted for the full academic year: "All student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation due to concerns about contracting COVID-19. If a college athlete chooses to opt out, that individual’s athletics scholarship commitment must be honored by the college or university."
As for athletes' eligiblity, the NCAA required that "each division must determine no later than Aug. 14 the eligibility accommodations that must be made for student-athletes who opt out of participating this fall or for those whose seasons are canceled or cut short due to COVID-19. College athletes and their families must know what their eligibility status will be before beginning the fall season."
“Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes,” Emmert said. “Student-athletes should never feel pressured into playing their sport if they do not believe it is safe to do so. These policies ensure they can make thoughtful, informed decisions about playing this fall.”
The NCAA is implementing a measure to make sure its requirements and guidelines are followed. It'll be establishing "a phone number and email to allow college athletes, parents or others to report alleged failures. The Association will notify school and conference administrators, who will be expected to take immediate action."
Lastly, the NCAA said that "all member schools must adhere to federal, state and local guidelines related to COVID-19. Further, the conduct of NCAA championships must be in line with federal, state and local guidelines."
