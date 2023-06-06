MISSOULA — Some of the biggest men’s basketball stars in the Big Sky have faded out quicker than expected.

Only six of the 23 players who earned an all-conference or all-tournament award last season are slated to return, leaving few familiar faces across the league this coming campaign. Among the 17 players who won’t be back, eight transferred to another school, one left early for pro basketball and eight exhausted their eligibility.

By comparison, nine of the 22 award winners in the 2021-22 season returned to their team, one moved to another team in the league and two more would've been back in the Big Sky if Southern Utah didn't leave for the Western Athletic Conference. Only two of those 21 transferred out of conference and eight exhausted their eligibility.

The NCAA ratified the one-time transfer rule in April 2021, right after the 2020-21 campaign concluded. Following that season, 16 of the 24 award winners returned to their team, six transferred and two exhausted their eligibility.

In total, 51 Big Sky players — 43 scholarship athletes and eight walk-ons — entered the transfer portal after this past season, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Only 26 have ended up at another school, as of Tuesday, while Big Sky teams have gained 18 transfers from other NCAA Division I programs.

The NCAA’s deadline for non-grad transfers to enter the portal and be immediately eligible to play at their new school was May 11. The NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline for players to return to college was May 31. Some teams are still putting together their rosters for this coming season.

Returners

Forward Dillon Jones is returning to Weber State after testing the NBA Draft waters, which appears to make the Wildcats the Big Sky favorite for the 2023-24 season. As a potential 2024 draft pick, his return should bring increased eyes to the conference from a national perspective.

Jones was a unanimous first-team forward and an all-tournament pick who averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game with 51 total steals and two blocks last season. He also made the first team in 2021-22 and was the 2020-21 freshman of the year.

The Wildcats also bring back third-team guard Steven Verplancken, making them the lone team to have multiple all-league players back. He averaged 13.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists with 22 total steals and one block while shooting 41.7% on 3-pointers last season.

Montana returns second-team guard Aanen Moody, a seventh-year player who had stints at North Dakota and Southern Utah, former Big Sky teams no longer in the league. Moody came alive in the second half of the conference season to finish with averages of 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 40.7% on 3-pointers. His career-high 28-point performance in the Big Sky quarterfinals helped him earn a spot on the all-tournament team.

Idaho State gets back third-team all-league center Brayden Parker. He averaged 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season while totaling 29 blocks and 16 steals.

Eastern Washington brings back all-conference honorable mention forward Ethan Price, who was the Big Sky freshman of the year in 2021-22. He averaged 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists with 32 total blocks and 10 steals last season.

The Eagles also return David Riley, the Big Sky coach of the year last season in his second year at the helm. They were the first team to start 16-0 in league history, but they were upset in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tournament on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Northern Arizona.

NAU forward Carson Towt didn’t earn an all-conference award during the regular season, but he played his way into one of six spots on the all-tournament team. He helped the Lumberjacks make the Big Sky championship game as the No. 9 seed, finishing as the runner-up.

Departures

Big Sky MVP Steele Venters of Eastern Washington is moving down the road to Gonzaga, which has owned the West Coast Conference and been a perennial national title contender.

Among other first-team selections, RaeQuan Battle, who also was the Big Sky tournament MVP, left Montana State to move to West Virginia of the Big 12. Forward Josh Bannan left Montana to begin his professional career playing in his home country of Australia and has had a workout with the NBA's Indiana Pacers. Angelo Allegri exhausted his eligibility at Eastern Washington.

On the second team, Dalton Knecht left Northern Colorado for Tennessee of the SEC. Isaac Jones, the Big Sky newcomer of the year, moved down the road from Idaho to Washington State of the Pac-12. Montana State’s Jubrile Belo, who made the all-tournament team, and Portland State’s Cam Parker both exhausted their eligibility.

From the third team, guard Jalen Cone, who made the all-tournament team, departed Northern Arizona to join California of the Pac-12 after beginning his career at Virginia Tech of the ACC. Darius Brown II, the Big Sky defensive player of the year, followed coach Danny Sprinkle to Utah State. Forward Callum McRae ran out of eligibility at Sacramento State.

On the honorable mention squad, Daylen Kountz of Northern Colorado, Divant’e Moffitt of Idaho, Zach Chappell of Sacramento State and Brock Mackenzie of Idaho State all used up their eligibility.

Other notables departing the league were MSU’s Great Osobor, the Big Sky top reserve, and Idaho’s Nigel Burris, the Big Sky freshman of the year. Osobor is reuniting with Sprinkle at Utah State and Burris is also joining the Aggies.

The award winners who transferred after the 2021-22 season were Weber State's Seikou Sisoho Jawara (San Diego) and Montana's Robby Beasley III (UC Davis). The transfers after 2020-21 were Eastern Washington's Tanner Groves (Oklahoma), Jacob Groves (Oklahoma), Kim Aiken Jr. (Arizona) and Tyler Robertson (Portland); Northern Arizona's Cameron Shelton (Loyola Marymount) and Portland State's James Scott (Eastern Michigan).

Cameron Parker transferred within the league from Montana to Portland State after being the co-top reserve of the year in 2021-22. Robert Ford III returned to Idaho State after being a 2020-21 honorable mention and then transferred to Montana State after the following season. Kyle Owens returned to Montana after being honorable mention in 2020-21 and transferred to UC Riverside after the 2021-22 season.

The Southern Utah award winners from 2021-22 who returned to the Thunderbirds when they moved to the WAC were Tevian Jones and Maizen Fausett.

Newcomers

None of the incoming Div. I transfers so far earned an all-conference award at their previous school last season. Additionally, none of them averaged double-digit points per game that year.

Sacramento State guard Brandon Betson was a second-team All-WAC pick at Chicago State in the 2021-22 season, averaging 14.2 points, 2.4 boards, 2.8 assists and shooting 37.1% on 3-pointers. He spent 2022-23 at Tulsa of the AAC, averaging 9.7 points and shooting 40.9% on 3s.

The Hornets appear to have the best haul of incoming Div. I transfers so far. Forward Duncan Powell averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds last year at North Carolina A&T after being ranked as the No. 84 overall player in the country for the 2021 recruiting class, according to ESPN.

Northern Arizona forward Carson Basham averaged 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 30 games and 29 starts at Pepperdine last season.

In a smaller sample size, Montana State’s Eddie Turner III averaged 9.0 points in nine games at Columbia last year. Fellow incoming Bobcat Chika Nduka averaged 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds at Portland two seasons ago.