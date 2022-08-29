MISSOULA — The Monday leading up to a college football team’s first game is almost always when coaches release their depth chart or two-deep, whichever they prefer to call it.
It’s a chance to see who made the biggest strides to move into starting roles or find a spot as a backup as teams try to replace players who graduated or transferred. It’s often a day for coaches to highlight those individuals and why they’re deserving of increased playing time.
That’s not the tact Montana head coach Bobby Hauck took at his press conference as the Griz kicked off game week for their season opener 1 p.m. Saturday against Northwestern State. He instead played things close to the chest, whether it was when he was asked about the starting quarterback or who would wear the No. 37 legacy jersey this season.
Hauck was more concerned with talking about how it’s tough to prepare for Northwestern State, which is somewhat of a mystery. The Devils lost their offensive coordinator just over a week ago and have six new coaches on fifth-year head coach Brad Laird’s staff.
Add to that, the Demons have brought in numerous FBS transfers, some of whom may not yet be on film or may not have much film. Senior quarterback Miles Fallin, who won the starting job after he transferred from Kansas, has yet to throw a pass in college. Linebacker Jordan Banks is a four-star recruit who transferred from Arizona State.
The Demons also have skill-position players returning from long layoffs. All-Southland running back Scooter Adams missed most of last year with an injury. All-conference receiver Javon Antonio sat out last season.
“There’s so much change there we don’t really have any idea, to a degree, what to prepare for,” Hauck said. “Offense, defense, a good number of transfer players coming in from a personnel standpoint.
“What we can tell is they look very skilled. I think they feel pretty good about the front players they have coming back on both sides of the ball, which is always a great place to start.
“Coach Laird, they'll be disciplined, they'll play hard, they'll be physical. But this prep is really hard for us.”
On paper, the Griz should be heavy favorites as the No. 3-ranked team in the country against a team that went 3-8 last season. But Hauck wasn’t giving off the vibe of this being a layup win. He noted that having a basic game plan and making in-game adjustments may be key to victory.
Hauck declined to announce who the Grizzlies’ starting quarterback will be, although most people who attended preseason camp would surmise it’ll be San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson. He did say the two-deep will be released Tuesday, which in one sense lets the uncertainty linger with Northwestern State for one more day.
The Demons are surely experiencing a similar uncertainty because there are many unknowns about Montana, particularly on offense and special teams. The Griz brought in transfers who may be starting, have players returning to the field after injuries and are trying to break in newer players who may not have much film.
“The first week is always a little unnerving maybe just because you don’t know your own team,” Hauck said. “Then you add the uncertainty of the prep for these guys where we just don’t know what we’re going to get.”
A far less innocuous question concerns the No. 37 jersey. That could easily have its answer when the depth chart is released if there’s a 37 next to senior linebacker Marcus Welnel.
Former UM linebacker Jace Lewis passed the legacy jersey to Welnel over the summer. Athletic department personnel took photos of Welnel in the jersey and shared them on social media ahead of preseason camp in August.
Hauck said there was still more “consulting” to do about the No. 37 jersey on the opening day of camp. He didn’t expand on that when asked about it later in camp. He again declined to comment on it Monday, saying: “Let’s talk about this week’s game.”
