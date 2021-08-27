MISSOULA — Little did Bill Schwanke know that when he did play by play at his house while playing the All Star Baseball board game as a child that his voice would one day reverberate around the state of Montana as he spent 23 seasons as the “Voice of the Griz.”
Schwanke went from humble beginnings to broadcasting over 1,000 college and high school games on the radio in parts of six decades. The Missoula native is now being honored for his work by having an annual award to highlight FCS radio broadcasters named in his honor.
“I’m deeply honored,” he said. “It’s surreal. In my wildest dreams, I never thought anything like this would ever come about. I’m so appreciative to be chosen.”
The Bill Schwanke Award will be awarded annually to a play-by-play radio broadcaster who calls FCS football games. The voting committee will include select broadcasters, including FOX Sports’ Tim Brando, and a play-by-play broadcaster from each of the FCS conferences. The award will be handed out the week before the FCS national championship game.
Kevin Marshall, who hosts the national weekly radio show FCS Nation, had the idea of launching the Bill Schwanke Award.
“I noticed that there’s an award for everything from holder to long snapper to All-Americans, but one piece that’s missing is for play-by-play broadcasters,” he said. “They’re the ones that paint the pictures and bring the games to life for fans listening on the radio.”
Schwanke called 279 UM football games from 1971-93 while working with coaches Jack Swarthout, Gene Carlson, Larry Donovan and Don Read. He also called 639 UM men’s basketball games for teams that had a list of who’s who of coaches: Jud Heathcote, Jim Brandenburg, Mike Montgomery, Stew Morrill and Blaine Taylor.
Schwanke became well associated with the Griz, even though he chose the nickname “Grizzly Bill” when he was a disc jockey on KYLT Radio in Missoula. He prioritized being the eyes for those listening, was a stickler for preparation and proper pronunciation of names, emphasized fairness in assigning credit and blame, and spent hours listening back to his calls to critique himself.
“The biggest compliment I always got was people would tell me it was like they were watching the game and could see what I was saying in their mind’s eye,” he said.
Schwanke couldn’t abandon his passion even when he retired from calling college games and worked at the Missoulian newspaper as an online editor from 2005-10. He broadcasted high school games in the Missoula area through 2015 and finished with 180 high school games called going back to when he started calling Loyola High School games for KYLT in the late 1960s.
Schwanke grew up wanting to be the “Voice of the Griz” ever since he attended UM games in the 1950s, when his father helped launch the Century Club, UM’s booster club. He started calling Griz games in 1971 when KYLT acquired the rights from KGVO, but he was still learning on the fly. He had graduated from UM in 1967 with a degree in print journalism, started working as UM’s sports information director that year and was the sports editor for the Missoulian from 1969-71.
“It always felt like I was being paid for having a good time,” he said. “Once I got into calling college games, there was more pressure. But you made it work. That’s what you do when you love something.”
Schwanke’s love and passion for broadcasting was recognized by Marshall and FCS Nation co-host Kris Kallem. It’s why they thought it was appropriate to name the award in Schwanke’s honor.
“He’s a hell of a broadcaster,” Marshall said. “He’s ‘Grizzly Bill’ Schwanke. The Grizzlies and Bill Schwanke are synonymous with a lot of people because of his devotion and dedication.”
Schwanke could never be lured away from Montana and the Big Sky for brighter lights. He tried to make the big time wherever he was. So, he’s glad to see other FCS broadcasters get recognized with this award.
“FCS football is a really great thing. It’s a big deal in a lot of places,” he said. “I think this is a great idea and long overdue. It’s good to see hard-working people get recognition.”
