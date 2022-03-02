MISSOULA — Montana opened spring football camp Wednesday with a roster that is more than two-thirds underclassmen.
The Griz have 63 freshmen or sophomores on their 93-man spring roster, a whopping 67.7 percent. In the fall, they'll add 15 current high school seniors to the team, which already has 28 sophomores and 35 freshmen.
Among their 13 seniors and 17 juniors are standout returners, like safety Robby Hauck or linebacker Pat O'Connell, but also some who are role players looking to prove in the spring that they're deserving of more playing time. They've also added six transfers who need to acclimate to a new team.
"The new guys, we have to see where they are, but yeah, it’s bringing the young guys along," head coach Bobby Hauck said. "If you got a guy like Pat or Robby or one of those guys that’s played a lot, this spring’s not as big for them as it is for the young guys. It’s big for the young guys."
Coming off winter conditioning, spring camp will be the Grizzlies' only time to practice as a team before fall camp starts in August. There will be player-run practices over the summer, but spring camp will give the coaches a chance to better determine UM's two-deep entering fall camp.
The goal for the next several weeks is simple: individual improvement.
"Just individually they’ve got to get better," Hauck said. "I don’t think that we’re going to determine if we’re going to be great on offense or defense."
The quarterback battle is sure to take center stage, as it seemingly always does when the previous season's starter leaves. But which position battle most excites Hauck?
"You know me, I’m going to say all," he offered. "Certainly the quarterback position probably takes the forefront. Offensive line, I’m anxious to see if they kind of get to where I think they will this spring. But that’s across the board."
The Griz get to practice 15 times this spring, focusing on that individual work. Last year, they had to put in some game prep time because they closed the spring with two non-conference games
The Griz return to playing an intrasquad scrimmage this year, scheduled for April 8 at Hamilton High School. Coming off a second straight quarterfinal appearance, they'll open the regular season on Sept. 3 by hosting Northwestern State.
"We don’t play until September, but every day’s valuable," Hauck said. "We only get 15 in the spring, so they all matter. I think if you compound that with the fact that we got a really young team, these are big days for us."
Here are nine storylines of intrigue:
Lucas Johnson and the QBs
Lucas Johnson and Bobby Hauck are together after almost linking up at San Diego State six years ago. Johnson comes to UM for his seventh and final season after playing in 32 games and making 12 starts at Georgia Tech and SDSU. He brings a dual-threat ability in trying to replace Cam Humphrey, but he needs to learn the offense. It'll be time to see if he's the real deal.
Johnson will compete with sophomore Kris Brown, who went 3-1 as a starter in the fall but was pulled in the quarterfinals because Hauck said junior Robbie Patterson gave UM a better chance to win. Patterson played admirably in the second half of that game but has had limited meaningful playing time. Daniel Britt, the offensive scout team player of the year, will enter the competition.
New-look offensive line
The Griz have to replace three veteran offensive linemen in guard Moses Mallory and tackles Dylan Cook and Conlan Beaver. They return only two starters on the offensive line: junior center AJ Forbes and junior left guard Hunter Mayginnes. They both were first-year starters for the Griz in 2021 after transferring from Nebraska and Washington State, respectively.
UM added another WSU transfer in Dylan Mayginnes, Hunter’s younger brother, who Hauck said could potentially play multiple spots but will begin spring camp at tackle. Sophomore Brandon Casey filled in well in his lone start in 2021. Among its 14 linemen, UM has one senior (Cody Kanouse), three juniors (Gerrit Bloemendaal is the third), three sophomores and seven freshmen.
Trying to catch on
UM sorely missed standout WR Samori Toure last year and now must replace Sammy Akem. Sure-handed senior Mitch Roberts is the lone returning full-time starting wideout, although sophomore tight end Cole Grossman broke out as a receiving threat. Sophomore transfer Sawyer Racanelli was highly touted coming out of high school but played mainly on special teams at Washington.
Junior Bergen may have found his role playing in the slot later in the year as a freshman. Senior Malik Flowers showcased his speed, sophomore Keelan White showed glimpses of his speed, hands and footwork, and sophomore Ryan Simpson was a big-body target. They'll all look to take on bigger roles. Junior Gabe Sulser must return from injury, as does senior tight end Matt Rensvold.
D-end, not dead end
UM must replace both of its starting defensive ends in Joe Babros and Justin Belknap. Veteran options are sparse. Sophomore Jacob McGourin played his first full season, mainly off the bench as the Griz would rotate linemen to keep them fresh. He's working to live up to his potential, which Hauck previously compared to Kroy Biermann, a Buck Buchanan Award winner and NFL player.
Sophomore Henry Nuce also got time off the bench and one start. Senior DeAri Todd also rotated in during his first season seeing live action after transferring from Michigan State, where he never got the chance to play. The Griz brought in a transfer from Nebraska in Garrett Hustedt, who is transitioning from linebacker to D-end. Eli Alford and Alex Gubner return at defensive tackle.
Acclimating the secondary
UM not only needs to replace Gavin Robertson and Omar Hicks Onu in the secondary but also its safeties coach after Shann Schillinger left for Mississippi State. The Griz bring back senior cornerback Justin Ford, a consensus All-American in 2021, senior safety Robby Hauck, who’s third in program history in tackles, and junior safety TraJon Cotton, who transitioned from cornerback.
Sophomore safety Garrett Graves got four starts in 2021 and will now vie to be a starter. Nash Fouch saw playing time and Jaxon Lee was a regular on the two-deep. Junior Corbin Walker and sophomores Trevin Gradney and Autjoe Soe will try to earn more playing time at cornerback, but UM brought in All-Big Sky CB Jayden Dawson from Idaho State and JUCO CB Robert Whitehead.
Race to replace Jace
UM has had no trouble replacing linebackers under Hauck, going from Josh Buss to Dante Olson, who won the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award, to Jace Lewis. Pat O’Connell, who finished third in voting for the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award, is already one of the top defensive players in the FCS and is back for his senior season, as is senior Marcus Welnel, who was a first-year starter in 2021.
It’s time to see who steps up to join them. Junior Braxton Hill was one of the first options off the bench. Junior Levi Janacaro and sophomore Ryan Tirrell starred on special teams, but do they take on bigger roles on defense? Will senior Michael Matthews show he can contribute? What about Tyler Flink? Do Carson Rostad and Asher Croy get their shot after moving over from offense?
Running back logjam
UM may suddenly have a running back logjam as 2019 All-American Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo return from injury. Bergen stepped up in a big way to help UM overcome injuries, but he flashed in the slot late in the year, so does he move back to the position he was recruited to play?
Sophomore Xavier Harris showed his speed but missed time with injury. Sophomore Isiah Childs also had durability issues, but he transferred to UM because he wanted to play running back. It’ll be interesting to see in the spring game who plays and how UM utilizes each of their running backs.
Try our specialists
Kick returner is the only special teams position where UM has a returning starter upon whom it can count. Malik Flowers heads into his senior season with five kickoff return TDs, two off the Big Sky and FCS records. Punt returner was a revolving door last year after Gabe Sulser got hurt. Will Sulser even want to return there after he had yet another season cut short by injury?
UM must replace All-American punter Brian Buschini, who left for Nebraska, and Kevin Macias, the most accurate FG kicker in UM history. Will Camden Capser or Carver Gilman make a good impression before Patrick Rohrbach arrives in the fall from Kalispell Glacier? Long snapper Grayson Pibal has big shoes to fill taking over for All-American Matthew O’Donoghue.
Sweet 16 for No. 37
Who will Lewis choose to pass the No. 37 legacy jersey on to this spring? Will he even make a decision by the spring game? Whoever he chooses among the in-state defensive players will become the 16th person to wear the jersey since 1983, when fullback Kraig Paulson first wore it before starting the tradition by passing it on to safety Tim Hauck in 1987. The jersey initially went to an underclassman expected to do big things, but the past seven players to don the sacred number were established upperclassmen.
