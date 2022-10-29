OGDEN, Utah — It almost looked exactly like last weekend versus Sacramento State.
The defense made stop after stop and cracked only a few times, but those cracks were enough for the opponent to win as the offense floundered under backup quarterback Kris Brown.
From Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, the Griz lost their third-straight game for the first time since 2018. The 24-21 loss drops them to 5-3 on the season.
"We're in a rough spot ... certainly not where we want to be," Griz head coach Bobby Hauck said. "We have to remain confident, we have a good football team."
The Griz ran 55 plays for 114 yards while Weber State ran 74 plays for 345 yards.
There was a late spark when kick-returner Malik Flowers took one back 100 yards for a score, but the Wildcats ran out the final 5 minutes, 43 seconds, burning all of UM's timeouts.
UM reached the end zone just once on offense as Brown made an option-read and laid out to cross the goal line. Otherwise, they were forced to settle for two field goals off the foot of Nico Ramos.
Weber State got a touchdown bomb from QB Bronson Barron to WR Ty MacPherson. RB Damon Bankston ran one in while TE Hayden Meacham caught the deciding score.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.