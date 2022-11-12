MISSOULA — There were a lot of milestones reached in the Montana football team's thrashing of Eastern Washington Saturday.
Quarterback Daniel Britt threw his first career touchdown. Defensive lineman Henry Nuce recorded his first career sack. Wide receiver Brady Lang made his first career catch and running back Eli Gillman ran for his first career score.
But none had quite the day that running back Nick Ostmo did.
With two touchdowns on just his first four touches, the redshirt sophomore made it all Griz, all day en route to a 63-7 win at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
It was Montana's largest margin of victory over Eastern Washington since 1995, when the score just so happened to be 63-7.
"It was a great job by our players and assistant coaches, first of all," head coach Bobby Hauck said. "I think everybody got to play. The punter even got to play, unlike last week. It was just an outstanding effort by our guys to go out and take that win."
Ostmo wound up finishing his career performance with 146 rushing yards and three touchdowns, accompanied by another 63 receiving yards and another score.
Taking advantage of an EWU squad that's struggled against the run all season, Montana didn't stop there. While Ostmo was eventually moved to the bench to preserve his health with the Brawl of the Wild on the horizon, others filled in.
Following a short break from the ground with a Keelan White touchdown reception, Britt and Isiah Childs both ran for scores.
"In the RPO (run-pass option) game, we've been able to hit the passes and they've (opponents) had to lighten the box on us," Hauck said of what's led to recent run-game success. "I think we're playing better up front and at running back and I don't know, maybe we're calling it better too."
On defense, the Griz had shut teams down to the tune of 124 unanswered points dating back to the end of the Weber State game before EWU snapped that run in the third quarter with their lone TD score.
Robby Hauck had 12 tackles to lead the way for UM.
"We've been able to hit a stride here the past couple weeks and perform our game plan and just play better," Robby said. "I wish that unanswered points streak was still going on but its great to be 2-0 in November."
The Ostmo effect
Eastern Washington knew the game plan going in. It knew what Montana wanted to do.
"I feel like their (Montana's) offense is kind of a simple offense compared to the offenses we've played in the past," said EWU defensive tackle Josh Jerome. "We knew that they'd keep it simple. We knew what they were going to do."
Yet, they couldn't stop it.
337 rushing yards later, Montana offensive lineman AJ Forbes shared that it was indeed simplicity that they used to kickstart the offense. When Ostmo broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run on just his second carry of the game, there wasn't much to it.
"It was just a pretty standard zone play that a lot of offenses have," Forbes said.
What might not be so standard, though, was the dual-threat effectiveness of Ostmo in this contest. Before scoring on that 80-yard dash, he scored on an 18-yard pass play that was set up by a 45-yard reception he made the play before.
He'd go on to add two more touchdown runs in his dominant performance, flirting with program history. The all-time record is held by Greg Iseman, who scored five times in a single game in 1982.
"He'd (Ostmo) probably have gotten one more if the score was a little closer," Hauck said.
Over the past two weeks, the redshirt sophomore now has 367 rushing yards and five touchdowns with another 102 receiving yards and a score.
With Xavier Harris injured against Cal Poly and Marcus Knight inactive, he's stepped up and produced enough for the three of them.
"Nick (Ostmo) is obviously a stud," Forbes said. "It's always nice to have a guy like that on your team."
Hard work pays off
With the score becoming lopsided early on, the game became an experiment in the second half.
Eastern Washington starting quarterback Gunner Talkington got up gingerly following a tackle, and the team opted to replace him with backup Kekoa Visperas. In the same fashion, Montana started to play with its lineups.
That's when Gillman and Britt scored for the first time, Nuce registered his first sack and Lang made his first grab.
"The misnomer that maybe some people don't understand is that all of those guys ... they are training and have the same requirements (as the starters)," Hauck said. "If Pad (Padraig) Lang gets in and subs him (Robby Hauck) out, it's because he's been working just as hard as him all year long."
"When Brady went in and made that catch, you saw the eruption on our sideline. You saw how it was when Gillman got the touchdown. Our guys are aware of how hard these other guys work and they are fired up for them, as am I."
Quarterback questions
When starting QB Lucas Johnson went down grabbing his right hamstring after being tackled from behind, it wasn't a welcome sight. He had just played his first game back from injury versus Cal Poly - San Luis Obispo last weekend.
It left the question of who would be handed the keys to the offense?
Moving forward, that question may remain as the details of Johnson's injury unfold, but that'll be the only question. Whether or not they have a backup capable of winning them a game has been answered.
Redshirt freshman Daniel Britt out of Las Vegas was finally given an extended period of playing time as the second-string quarterback, and he showed why fans had been calling for his services during Johnson's first injury bout.
Britt went an efficient 8 of 11 passing with a touchdown while also rushing eight times for 73 yards and another score. He did have an interception trying to force a ball into the end zone in tight coverage.
"He did a good job," Hauck said. "I'm anxious to see the film and see what his error percentage was but he did a good job. I was impressed with him and happy for him to get in there and have some success."
Scoring summary
First quarter
After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Griz got the ball and wasted no time finding the end zone. Ostmo started with an 18-yard catch to make it 7-0, followed with an 80-yard run to make it 14-0 and then Keelan White tied a bow on the first quarter with a five-yard reception to make it 21-0.
Second quarter
Much like the first quarter, the Griz scored 21 more points, 14 of them courtesy of Ostmo. One was a two-yard rush and the other came from a distance of 23 yards before Isiah Childs took over and scored one himself from two yards out. They entered the half up 42-0.
Third quarter
Montana picked up where they left off by turning a long kickoff return into a 15-yard touchdown connection from Britt to Cole Grossman, making the score 49-0. Britt would soon after add a TD run, and the score was 56-0.
That's where EWU finally put together a drive and scored on a 6-yard pass from Visperas to tight end Blake Gobel. That would be their only score of the contest, making it 56-7.
Fourth quarter
With the outcome already determined, the final frame was a bit slower moving. Gillman would get the Griz on the board with a 19-yard scamper, and those were the final points. The game ended 63-7.
