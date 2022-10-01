POCATELLO — At the end of the first quarter, there were questions to be had. With the visiting No. 3 University of Montana Grizzlies trailing winless Idaho State 3-0, would they be in for another interesting game at Holt Arena?

Would it be another nail-biter against a team that they should have no problem taking care of?

They answered those questions convincingly after a sluggish start in a 28-20 win. 

With that, UM remains perfect with a 5-0 record. The last time they started a season 5-0 was in 2009, where they went on to lose to Villanova in the FCS National Championship game.

Following the uncharacteristically slow opening, they went on a 28-3 run to open up a 28-6 advantage through three quarters. 

The Bengals found the end zone twice within the final five minutes of play to make things look closer than they appeared. Quarterback Sagan Gronauer hit pay dirt with a one-yard quarterback keeper while also firing a 24-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Christian Fredericksen.

Other than that too little, too late effort, the game was all Griz, starting with quarterback Lucas Johnson.

To make up for an interception he fired on the team's first possession, he found some space with his legs for a nine-yard score. That was part of another dual-threat week for the FBS transfer.

He finished with 168 yards passing with one score through the air, while picking up an additional 31 yards on the ground.

His touchdown pass came soon after his rushing score, connecting with Keelan White on a 24-yard strike.

Johnson wasn't the only Griz player throwing for touchdowns, though, as leading wide receiver Mitch Roberts did the same. After catching a screen pass in the third quarter, he turned and fired a perfect pass to wide receiver Cole Grossman for a score. 

That would wrap up the team's offensive output on the afternoon, while the defense did just enough to get the job done.

Linebackers Patrick O'Connell and Levi Janacaro tied the team-high with 10 tackles, while defensive lineman Alex Gubner picked up 1.5 sacks.

Linebacker Tyler Flink recorded an interception.

This story will be updated

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments