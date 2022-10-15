MISSOULA - It took everything the Montana Grizzlies had, and it still wasn't enough for the home team to retain possession of the Little Brown Stein.
From Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the upset-minded Idaho Vandals stormed into Missoula and won 30-23 with a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions sealing the deal.
It was a game of twists and turns that went in favor of the visitors, but their risky game plan was what led to the fortunate outcome.
Trailing 13-12 at the half, Idaho was set to kick off to the Griz to open the second half, but instead took an onside kick and recovered.
That led to a field goal for the lead and a head of momentum that later included a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gevani McCoy to wide receiver Hayden Hatten and extended their lead to 22-13.
It was Hatten's second score of the day, proving to be enough down the stretch.
The Griz had chances to come back, but would achieve a point total of 22 as the Vandals slammed the door shut on any comeback bid.
UM quarterback Lucas Johnson threw two interceptions late in the game after returning from injury. In the third quarter, Johnson was hit throwing a pass and went down to the ground wreathing in pain.
He didn't miss a snap, re-entering the game when the Griz regained possession. However, the ailment may have had an effect on his performance as both turnovers came trying to thread the needle through double coverage.
Before then, he had only thrown two interceptions on 139 pass attempts.
He did have a passing score to Junior Bergen and a quarterback sneak for a one-yard score earlier in the game, and ended it with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mitch Roberts with the game out of reach.
Patrick O'Connell had an interception and Marcus Welnel had a team-high 16 tackles.
Idaho freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 21-of-27 with 286 yards and two touchdowns.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.