MISSOULA — Between the end of the fall football season and the start of spring ball, there’s hardly an “offseason” for anyone involved.

The players get straight into winter training, the coaching staff transitions directly into recruiting and before you know it, they’re back on the field.

After the spring game 6 p.m. Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, that same type of pattern will hold true. It may put an official end to the Grizzlies’ spring slate in which head coach Bobby Hauck thinks his team was made better, but even the summer will offer limited down time.

With new NCAA regulations allowing the coaching staff some summer access to their players, the Griz will keep their foot to the pedal.

“We’ve got some access to our players in the summer, so we’ll have some position-specific conditioning,” Hauck said. “We can’t go against each other, but we can go separately, so we’ll do some of that, and then there’ll be some player-run work as well and obviously the weight training piece.”

In fact, Hauck will have his players report to a speed-enhancement cycle beginning on Monday that’ll run through finals week at the university. Only then will the players be able to kick back and recover for a short time until they report back in June.

“There’s all kinds of individuals on the team that need to improve and that’s the reason we practice,” Hauck said. “We want to improve collectively and individually, and I think we did that.”

The spring game will serve as a litmus test regarding their level of improvement and what needs to be the focus leading up to fall camp in August. One of them, though, is obvious: finding starters.

With lots of holes to be filled, the scrimmage might reveal some potential answers, particularly under center. Boise State transfer quarterback Sam Vidlak is widely thought to have been brought in as an anticipated starter, but last year’s backup, Kris Brown, is still in the fold and so is Oregon transfer AJ Abbott.

Junior Bergen, Aaron Fontes and Keelan White are all back at wide receiver after playing important roles a season ago, but who will step into a complementary role? With Mitch Roberts and Malik Flowers gone, the aforementioned group moves up in the depth chart, leaving room for someone like Bozeman product Ryan Simpson or Washington transfer Sawyer Racanelli, among others, to take a leap.

On defense, the loss of Justin Ford and Jayden Dawson at cornerback leaves a substantial mark that will almost certainly have to be taken over by a pair of guys assuming entirely new roles. Corbin Walker will be among them as a familiar face, but special teams standout Trevin Gradney could be a candidate for a breakout year while lesser-known players like Andrew Travillion, Robert Whitehead and Dylan Simmons could earn meaningful snaps.

Replacing Robby Hauck, the program’s all-time tackling leader, is another tough ask, but Garrett Graves and Nash Fouch will be leaned on heavily. Finding another consistent name to throw into that rotation could go a number of ways, but the program brought in Akron transfer Ronald Jackson Jr. for a reason.

Naming starters isn't on Hauck’s mind this early. His goal for Friday is simple.

“I’d like to see guys go out and playing well and capping off what’s been a great spring practice,” Hauck said. “Hopefully stay healthy.”

Entry to the game costs $10, with proceeds going toward the Grizzly Scholarship Association. The game will also be broadcast locally by SWX.