MISSOULA — Brooke Stayner knows a thing or two about the Montana track and field program’s history and recent dominance in women’s multis among the Big Sky Conference.
She understands what program architects Brian Schweyen and Adam Bork and the athletes such as Lindsey Hall, Erika McLeod, Jansen Ziola, Carla Breuer and Bailey Cox built and accomplished at the conference level and beyond.
Plus, considering who her current jumps coach is at Sentinel, and who happens to be her future one, it should be no surprise she has that depth of knowledge. But, with a number of high-level schools interested in the multis star, her choice of school for college might be a little surprising given all that.
Stayner, who won the Class AA state titles in the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and the long jump as part of Missoula Sentinel’s title-winning weekend, committed to and later signed to stay in her hometown and run for the Montana Grizzlies.
She had made official visits to Clemson, Washington State, Arizona State and Washington. Stayner also had some unofficial trips to other Pac-12 and Power Five colleges during the recruiting process.
In the end, though, for Stayner, the choice to stay in Missoula was based on two factors that go hand in hand: coaching and tradition.
The moment Stayner truly knew Montana was the fit was when Hall — who, for Montana, was an outdoor All-American and a seven-time Big Sky individual champ in the pentathlon, heptathlon, high jump and javelin with six school records to her name when she graduated — came back to Missoula to coach for the Grizzlies this past summer.
“I’ve always wanted to be coached by Lindsey Hall, and when she came back from Utah State, that made the whole difference for me — knowing that I was going to get that mentality of multi-events first,” Stayner said. “At a lot of those big Pac-12, ACC, Power Five schools you’re not gonna get that heptathlon, decathlon, pentathlon focus. I wanted my specialty to come first to a school."
Stayner’s current jumps coach at Sentinel is former Montana star Erika McLeod, who is a two-time Big Sky heptathlon champ, three-time pentathlon champ and one-time long jump champ. She also holds the women’s program record in the pentathlon at 4,128, a record that Hall once held.
Like Stayner, Hall was a decorated prep athlete in Class AA for Missoula Big Sky, winning six state titles in hurdles and jumps.
And, like Stayner, Hall opted to stay in town at Montana to continue a tradition of multi winners that started with Schweyen and has continued since he and Bork, who succeeded Schweyen for a brief time as head coach, each stepped down in the past few years.
“I stepped into a rich legacy that Adam Bork and Brian Schweyen built, and I love for that to be richened because they are my two biggest role models and mentors — they were also my coaches,” Hall said. “I live every day not in their shadow, but trying to build upon what they already started and creating great success in.”
“ … Pride and tradition is cool because it is something that a coach might be involved in setting off and getting it there and recruiting kids, but once they’re there and training together, it’s passed from student-athlete to student-athlete.”
That rings clear at Montana, which has had a hold over the women's multis in the Big Sky for over 15 years.
Since 2004, Montana has won a Big Sky-best seven women’s pentathlon conference titles by three athletes — Hall, McLeod and Ziola — and a league-best six conference titles in the heptathlon split across four athletes — McLeod, Hall, Breuer and Cox.
Stayner hopes to join that group someday, to hoist a Big Sky title and potentially, loftier goals of the All-American and Olympic standard.
“There is nothing like a rich tradition that can make you the best athlete you can be,” Stayner said. “I took all five of my visits, and I really enjoyed all of them. I traveled all the way to Clemson for my first one, and I enjoyed every second of every one, but it came down to just loving what I’m doing here.
“ … There was no better place for me to come than to train with Lindsey. The rich history of multis that Schweyen put into the program, there was no other place I’d rather go.”
