Quarterback: No. 7, Cam Miller
The Solon, Iowa native is not Montana State’s Tommy Mellott, but he does lead the Bison with 11 rushing touchdowns this season. And MSU gave NDSU good film on how a running quarterback can cause trouble for the Griz. Though he has just 263 net rushing yards this season, his aptitude for finding the end zone may lead the team from Fargo to get him going early and often. In terms of passing, NDSU prefers check-down throws out of run-pass option looks and Miller has 10 passing touchdowns to just two interceptions in that system.
Running back: No. 22, TaMerik Williams
It's going to have to be the next man up mentality for the Bison on Saturday, as head coach Matt Entz says he does not expect leading rusher and NFL hopeful Hunter Luepke to be available. Luepke missed the team's last game with a shoulder injury. Insert Williams from Angleton, Texas, who is the team's next top back. He has seven touchdowns on the season to go along with 559 rushing yards. Both of those are second-high numbers for NDSU.
Wide receiver: No. 0, Zach Mathis
Any time an FCS program loses a player to the NFL Draft, the position group he left is going to take a massive hit. That’s what happened to NDSU’s wide receiver room after Christian Watson was drafted to the Green Bay Packers, but Mathis has done his best to try filling the void. Like Watson, Mathis is from Tampa, Florida and offers a whole lot of size. At 6-foot-6, he has 330 yards and four touchdowns this season. While those are small numbers, the potential is there.
Offensive lineman: No. 70, Cody Mauch
The native North Dakotan might be the Bison’s next NFL player. The 6-foot-6, 303-pound left tackle is a Senior Bowl invitee this season. The Senior Bowl is a postseason all-star game that serves as a showcase for the best NFL prospects. Mauch makes the list for many reasons, one being durability. He’s now started 35-straight games for the Bison. In his junior year, he played 625 regular-season snaps, allowing zero tackles for loss and just one sack.
Defensive lineman: No. 99, Spencer Waege
From South Dakota, Waege is in his sixth year as a college athlete due to COVID-19 implications and he is making the most of it. It was a bonus opportunity to relive his 2021 senior season after playing just three games and missing the rest of the season with a knee injury. He’s come back a wrecking ball with 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks, both team-high numbers. He has five more quarterback hurries, being a constant force on a defensive line that is otherwise young and learning.
Linebacker: No. 26, James Kaczor
Much like his teammate above, the St. Cloud, Minnesota native is getting a second chance at his senior season thanks to the added COVID year of eligibility. After missing roughly half his 2021 season with injury, it was a no-brainer for him and Waege to replenish the defensive unit. Kaczor has returned with emphasis as well, leading the team with 69 tackles. He’s second behind Waege in both tackles for loss and sacks with 5.5 and three, respectively.
Safety: No. 25, Michael Tutsie
A mainstay in the Bison secondary, the safety from Indianapolis, Indiana has started 52-straight games for North Dakota State. He’s been an every-week starter for the Bison since the start of his sophomore campaign. Now, he’s a returning Third Team All-American by Stats Perform, second on the team with 50 tackles this season. In coverage, he has four pass breakups and an interception, bring him up to 11 interceptions on his career.
Punt returner: No. 23, Jayden Price
Another returning Third Team All-American by Stats Perform, the special-teamer from Derby, Kansas was honored for his punt-return capabilities a season ago. In that season he averaged 13.3 yards per return and returned one 45 yards for a score. This year, both of those categories are improved upon. Price is averaging 14 yards per return and has another touchdown, this from a length of 66 yards. Meanwhile, he mixes in on defense as a depth cornerback.
