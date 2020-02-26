MISSOULA — Two months ago, in Montana’s Big Sky Conference men's basketball opener against Northern Arizona, the Grizzlies had to scrap a good bit of their game plan minutes before the tip.
Brooks DeBisschop, a 6-foot-9 senior center, was not suited up for Northern Arizona and battling a left ankle sprain. The Grizzlies had prepared to play against a true center.
That wasn’t what they got.
“All the sudden we played against five perimeter players, so we kinda change up what we had spent time practicing on the fly,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said. “That was very difficult. Hopefully the preparation we put into playing them the first time will come to fruition for this time.”
DeBisschop, who has not missed a game since the first matchup with the Grizzlies, is a difficult player to defend and brings a variety of attributes to the Lumberjack lineup. Leading Northern Arizona in rebounding with 8.0 per game and ranking second on the roster in scoring average with 12.3 points, DeBisschop is also one of the best passers in the Big Sky.
The forward dishes out 3.0 assists per game and has 74 this year against 46 turnovers. He also leads Northern Arizona in blocked shots (25, tied for No. 7 in the league) and is second on the team in steals.
In all, a player that brings a whole bunch of versatility to the Lumberjack lineup.
“(He brings) physicality and a really an inside post presence,” Montana forward Jared Samuelson said. “He can score the ball pretty well.”
One of the biggest things stressed by both DeCuire and first-year Northern Arizona head coach Shane Burcar was quite simply how different both teams were compared to the last time they played. When the two teams tip on Thursday night, it will have been 61 days between the two games, which is the longest break between playing the same opponent all year for the Lumberjacks.
It’ll be tied for the second-biggest break for the Grizzlies, who will face Southern Utah 65 days after their first matchup of the season. There will also be 61 days between the Sacramento State and Northern Colorado games for Montana when they play.
“I think we are a totally different team. Some of our guys didn’t play their normal minutes and, with respect to Montana, they are a totally different team too,” Burcar said to Lance Hartzler of the Arizona Daily Sun. “They are two months older and have different guys scoring the ball … I just see that, two months later essentially, that both teams have grown and I think it will be a good matchup.”
Riding a six-game win streak, Montana comes into the game rolling. At 13-3 in Big Sky play, the Grizzlies have a one game lead in both the win and loss column as well as a firm grasp on a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
Eastern Washington — who the Grizzlies hold a tiebreaker over — as well as Northern Colorado and the Lumberjacks all loom behind Montana. The Grizzlies beat Northern Arizona by seven points the first time they played and Sacramento State by just two.
In all, it sets up an intriguing two-game road trip for Montana that will be critical in the race for the Big Sky regular season championship.
“I think these guys have done a good job of staying focused, taking it one game at a time,” DeCuire said. “I think the biggest thing for us is just understanding that we’re both better the last time we played NAU, same thing with Sac State and we’re going to need to play better than we played at home if we think we’ll get out of here with wins.”
NOTES: DeCuire praised Timmy Falls playing through injury, saying “It explains his commitment to winning and how important the success of Grizzly basketball is to him … it’s a pleasure to have him” … Sayeed Pridgett is 23 points from tying Andrew Strait for No. 8 on the UM all-time scoring list.
