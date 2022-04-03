MISSOULA — The Northern Arizona men's tennis team bounced back from a Friday loss at Montana State with a 4-3 road victory over Montana Sunday at the Peak Racquet Club.
NAU improved to 3-2 in Big Sky Conference play, with just three regular season matches left on the schedule. Montana fell to 4-1 in league play.
"It came down to the wire on so many courts, and I felt like a lot of things didn't break our way," UM coach Jason Brown said. "Hats off to NAU, though. They came up with the goods in tight spots."
Starting the day off securing the doubles victory, Dominik Buzonics and Alex Groves earned a 6-3 win at the No. 2 position, followed by a 6-3 win at the No. 3 position by NAU's Maciej Ziomber and Daniel Dillon.
Eban Straker-Meads and Facundo Tumosa played their doubles matchup at the No. 1 position, where the match was retired at a tied score of 4-4.
Heading into singles play with the advantage, the Lumberjacks had a slow start, falling behind on courts one through four before picking up the pace. Buzonics dropped his first set 1-6, before coming from behind to win the second set 6-0, and the third 6-3 at the No. 4 position.
Straker-Meads earned a fast victory for the 'Jacks at the No. 2 position, with a 6-3, 6-4 match, improving his overall singles record to 12-7. Tumosa lost to Montana's Ed Pudney, 6-3, 6-3, at the No. 1 position, giving the Griz their first point of the match.
In a back and forth matchup at the No. 3 position, Ziomber fell to UM's Oisin Shaffrey, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Groves' match was sent to as third set tiebreaker at the No. 5 position, after a 6-4, 3-6, first two sets, where the junior fell 7-6 (4).
With all on the line, Dani Torres secured the win for the Lumberjacks at the No. 6 position over Milo Benn, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. The third set was knotted at 5-5 before Torres pulled away.
—NAU/UM sports information
