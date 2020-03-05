MISSOULA — A 16 point deficit was just a little too much for Montana to overcome in a 71-64 loss to Northern Colorado on Thursday.
Just a little, because a furious comeback that started with 2:30 left in the game and was spearheaded by six of Sayeed Pridgett’s game-high 26 points nearly brought the contest back to a single possession as the Bears dealt with turnovers and missed free throws.
With 15 seconds left in the game, freshman DJ Carter-Hollinger launched a 3-pointer from the right wing that would've cut the Bears’ lead to just three points.
It, however, rimmed out, and Montana (18-12, 14-5) lost its control over the Big Sky regular-season title a few minutes later.
The Grizzlies move into a tie with Northern Colorado (21-9, 14-5) for second place, while Eastern Washington moved into sole control of the league with a home win over Idaho State.
“We forced a turnover, the pressure caught them off guard, they got got on their heels, which teams typically do when you have leads. When you’re trying to use the clock and not be out of control, it takes away your aggression,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “Games are hard to close in that situation. We’ve been that team.”
While Montana’s comeback did entertain the spattering of fans left over from the announced attendance of 4,822, the game was lost during a 15-2 Northern Colorado run that started with 8:52 left in the game.
Jonah Radebaugh, who started with a deep, arching 3-pointer from the left corner that seemed to hang in the air for an eternity before softly falling through the net. Montana answered with a 2-point shot inside the paint from Jared Samuelson, but Trent Harris hit another 3-pointer to push the Bears' lead to 57-50.
Montana had a chance to respond, but an open Samuelson jumper from beyond the 3-point line circled around the rim before spinning out. Radebaugh hit another tough shot moments later, and Northern Colorado took complete control, leaving Dahlberg Arena somewhat stunned.
“In order for us to go on the run, we needed stops, and during that stretch, we got six in a row,” Northern Colorado head coach Jeff Linder said. “It allowed us to get out in transition a little bit and then put the ball in Jonah’s hands and allowed Jonah to kinda operate and orchestrate the right matchups.”
The Bears — who lead the league in 3-pointers made — hit just five on the evening, but all came at important times.
“They were timely threes, you know, if they only made five. I think four of them all came at key moments,” DeCuire said. “(Bodie) Hume being left open up top, the skip pass pushed it to seven. That broke our back, and then (Jonah) Radebaugh’s two step backs off a switch.”
Despite the two star’s eventual production, Pridgett and Radebaugh played just 11 and 12 minutes in the first half, respectively. Radebaugh checked out with 9:21 left in the period, and Pridgett left the game moments later, with 7:58 remaining in the opening half.
Despite Radebaugh on the bench, Northern Colorado actually extended the 17-14 lead the Bears had when he took a seat. In fact, it immediately went on a 6-2 run to take its biggest lead of the first half, a seven-point advantage. Montana never let the Northern Colorado lead get to more than seven points, and it trailed the Bears by five points at halftime.
“We kinda just came in with that same mindset we have every game, we know these guys are really good, we can’t let our guard down,” Radebaugh said. “We’re only good when we’re on edge, expecting to come out here and do what we do. Our mindset was just to come in here and play our game.”
Montana took a 40-38 lead in the second half on a jumper from Kyle Owens, but 3-pointers by Radebaugh and Hume didn't allow for the Grizzlies to build a run to take control of the game.
Pridgett’s 26 points pushed him past his former teammate Michael Oguine for seventh on the all-time Montana men’s basketball scoring list. He's just two points from tying Ahmaad Rorie for sixth.
“It’s crazy, just because us three were all on the same team at point,” Pridgett said. “Just knowing that I’m up there with that caliber of player is amazing, but it would have been a lot better off with a W.”
NOTES: Radebaugh scored 21 points, hauled in six rebounds and dished out five assists … Kendal Manuel was 1 of 7 from the field and 0 of 3 from behind the 3-point arc while playing all 40 minutes … Carter-Hollinger recorded 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Grizzlies ... Eastern Washington wins the Big Sky with a win over Weber State on Saturday.
