Montana's Ciche Pitcher, left, with help from teammate Tim Bush, force Northwestern State guarterback Craig Nall to fumble the ball during the Grizzlies' 28-19 win in the first round of the playoffs Dec. 1, 2001, in Missoula. The Griz host the Demons in the 2022 season opener 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.