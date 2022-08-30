MISSOULA — Longtime Griz football fans surely remember Northwestern State, Montana’s season-opening opponent, from its consistent playoff trips to Missoula in the early 2000s.
For those who don't recall that or maybe weren't even alive, the Griz and Demons faced off three times in four years. Two of those games were the launching point in a postseason run to the national title game.
In 2001, Joe Glenn’s Grizzlies opened the playoffs with a 28-19 win against the Demons by overcoming a 13-0 halftime deficit. They went on to win the school’s second national title that year.
In 2002, the Glenn-coached Griz again dispatched the Demons in the opening round of the playoffs, 45-14. UM made a quarterfinal exit that year by losing to McNeese State, which coincidentally is in Bozeman this weekend to face Montana State.
In 2004, coach Bobby Hauck’s Grizzlies dismantled the Demons, 56-7, in their postseason opener. Montana went on to finish as the national runner-up.
That year was the first of three times Hauck led the Griz to a national title game appearance. The others came in 2008 and 2009, which is still their most-recent trip.
With Hauck entering his fourth full season of his second stint, UM is back on the rise to being a powerhouse program like it was the last time it faced Northwestern State.
The Griz are ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 preseason poll, their highest ranking to start the year since 2010, the year after Hauck left Missoula for UNLV.
They’re also projected to win the Big Sky Conference, which would be their first official title since 2009, when Hauck led them to their seventh straight title during his seven-year stint.
“Generally speaking, I’ve learned to trust my training and my instincts and not listen to anybody else,” he said during camp about his evolution as a head coach since his first job in 2003.
The same high expectations surrounding UM can’t be said of Northwestern State, which is also led by an alum of the school. The Demons haven’t won a Southland Conference title or returned to the playoffs since 2004 and are 12-28 under fifth-year head coach Brad Laird.
Laird, the Demons’ record-setting quarterback from 1991-95, was the defensive coordinator during that 2004 trip to the Garden City. Former Grizzly Lex Hilliard rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns, and Craig Ochs threw for 234 yards and three scores in the win.
Laird is now bringing his team to Missoula for the fourth-ever meeting between the schools and for the first time in the regular season. The nonconference game came about from the Griz and Demons both having open dates Sept. 3 and looking for an opponent a couple years ago.
Like 2004, this year’s game is again considered a mismatch in Montana’s favor, at least on paper. The Griz have some questions of their own on offense and special teams, and answers may start unfolding at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
“I'm excited about playing Montana in Week One,” Laird said at Southland media day last month. “We're making that trip in September because we want to make that trip in December. We want to play in those environments in December. That's where we want to be. If we didn't have belief in this team being able to compete with Montana, we wouldn't be there.”
While the matchup is understated because Northwestern State has fallen on hard times, it’s a uniquely fitting opener to a season that is widely expected to be a historic one for Montana. The Demons are an opponent the Griz regularly saw for a period of time when UM was a legitimate annual national title contender.
This Saturday might conjure up memories of the Griz glory years from the early 2000s. It may even provide visions of what's to come this season if the Griz can put together a devilishly good performance against the Demons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.