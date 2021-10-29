MISSOULA — Joe Babros felt he was done with football when he decided to leave North Carolina State in the spring of 2019.
The Montana senior had made a cross-country move from California to the East Coast to play FBS football, but it didn’t turn out to be what he expected after one season. So, he packed his bags and put his name in the transfer portal with no intention of going to play anywhere.
As Babros wondered what to do with his life after football, Griz coaches Bobby Hauck and Barry Sacks reached out to him. Their persistence finally got to him.
Babros thought back to how his father would never let him doubt himself. It was something that grew on him, and he believed it more as he matured.
“That’s just the motivation I’ve had to keep going,” he said. “I would always be ashamed if I didn’t try my best. If I try my best and I fail, that’s one thing. But I never wanted to just not try or say, ‘What if?' That I can’t live with.”
Deep down, Babros still had pride in himself, so he had to give football one more shot. He had already put so much work into college football since he started out at a junior college.
He’s now gone from having the thought of never playing another snap after NC State to being in Missoula for three years and starting for the Griz as a defensive end. It’s been a long college journey that’s spanned six years and will end around the time he turns 25 in December.
“It ended up being one of the best decisions of my entire life,” he said. “Once I got here, I never could’ve imagined all this would happen and all my dreams would come true. These guys gave me the chance to do what I always wanted to do. It finally felt right when I got here.”
As much as Babros has had an evolving love-hate relationship with football, he needed the game. It gave him a reason to attend college when he didn't think he would, focus on his grades and get a degree.
Football became a driving force that led him to new experiences, perspectives and friendships. He’s getting to play it now in a place where he feels accepted and he’s able to contribute.
“Football saved my life,” he said. “As much as I want to say it didn’t, football is everything to me. It’s amazing.”
Love-hate relationship
Babros didn’t think he’d play any college football coming out of high school in 2016.
His friend, Tony Williams, who went on to Old Dominion, kept pestering him to join him at Saddleback Community College in their mutual hometown of Mission Viejo, California. He ended up going out for the team as their friendship led to a desire to want to play together.
“Once I was out there in my cleats on the field, it was hard not to try my best,” he said. “The coaches were like, ‘You’re doing well.’ I was like, ‘Well, I didn’t even know I was going to do this.’”
Babros had a love-hate relationship with football going back to when he started playing in second grade. On one hand, he didn’t like going to practice.
But on the other hand, he loved the feeling of winning a game as part of a team. He hasn’t been able to replicate that feeling in anything else.
Mark McElroy, who coached Babros at Saddleback before he retired after 38 seasons of coaching, recalls it being a joy coaching Babros because of how hard he practiced and played. The phrase he regularly uses to describe Babros is “consistently relentless.”
“I really enjoyed watching him play because he played with a ton of passion,” he said. “It just came natural to him.”
Babros played so well in two seasons of JUCO football that he had five FBS offers. He thought he found his next home at NC State, a school that would have seven players taken in the 2018 NFL draft a few months after he committed.
NC State’s entire D-line was drafted, so there seemingly would be opportunities for Babros to play. He ended up playing one snap, and when the 2019 spring depth chart came out, he was behind a true freshman early enrollee, he recalled, so he felt it wasn’t going to work out there.
His love-hate relationship with football swung back toward hatred. He had put in so much work, didn’t get to see his family that often while living across the country and the time difference from coast to coast made even finding a time to talk with them difficult.
“I just felt sorry for myself because I put in all this work, I finally got there and it didn’t work, so I’m like, ‘I’m done with it,’” he said. “It was just very frustrating for me because I felt like I had sacrificed so much. It just sucked the fun out of it.”
Babros still has some fondness for his time at NC State. He felt he improved as a player, even if he didn’t get to show it in games.
He also doesn’t regret that move because he feels he wouldn’t have ended up at UM without making that stop.
“All that suckage or hard work, if you put it in, somehow, someway, it comes out somewhere,” he said. “That’s what I’ve learned is that stuff’s not invisible, people do recognize that.”
Finding a home
Babros’ 2007 Chevy Silverado with two-wheel drive isn’t ideal for the Montana winters.
That’s because he bought it cheap for about $4,000 when he was living in California and had no idea he’d ever end up in the Treasure State. Now in his third year in Missoula, he feels he’s rediscovered his love for football.
“I used to always love football in the hopes that one day it’ll be gone,” he said. “But now it’s part of me. I don’t want it to be gone. Obviously, some days I do.”
Hauck hopes Babros has enjoyed his time with the Griz. He’s noticed over the years that players who love football tend to appreciate their time playing for him.
Hauck has welcomed the speed dimension Babros adds to the defensive line with how quick he is off the ball, his good use of hands to beat blocks and his “fierce desire” to get to the quarterback.
“I think he loves to play football,” Hauck said. “I think his level of play has increased, so maybe that’s because he’s really enjoying it. He’s playing better and better every game it seems like.”
Babros had to get back in shape once he got to UM after thinking he was done with football after NC State. He’s also had to overcome injuries, nearly breaking a leg in the 2019 game at Oregon and returning this month from an early season injury.
Babros had four tackles in his return from that injury on Oct. 16, tying his single-game high through 18 games at UM. He had felt like everything in his life was falling into place, so he decided to return this fall for an extra season after graduating with a degree in sociology.
“I would say that this year it’s like things are coming full circle again,” he said. “I’m starting to just feel like myself a lot.”
Back to loving football, he’s not ready for it to be over now. He grew up preferring to watch the NFL over college football, so he wants to give pro football a shot.
He’s not sure what life after football will hold for him, but he’ll carry on the lessons he learned at UM. Among those are time management, discipline, work ethic, fighting through adversity, and working with and on a team.
Also of importance is that treating the optional work as required can separate someone from the rest of the pack.
“I’ll always love this place and the program,” he said. “I could never be more thankful for giving me a shot to play football and meet all these people. It changed my whole life for the better.”
