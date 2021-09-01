MISSOULA — Cam Humphrey will have a homecoming of sorts to celebrate the first game of his final college football season.
The sixth-year senior will be the starting quarterback when Montana plays Washington on Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
It’s a story of things coming full circle as Humphrey grew up just 21 miles southeast in the suburb of Issaquah. He led Issaquah High School to the KingCo 4A playoffs and earned All-KingCo second-team honors in his senior season.
This Saturday’s game won’t be Humphrey’s first time on the field of a big-time stadium in Seattle. As a high schooler in 2014 and 2015, he was a Seahawks equipment assistant, a job that included collecting footballs thrown by Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson.
“It’s really exciting,” Humphrey said of playing in a Pac-12 stadium near his hometown. “I haven’t thrown a pass in my home state since high school.”
At least this won’t be Humphrey’s first career start; it’s his sixth. The first three came because of an injury to the starter in 2019 and the past two came in the 2021 spring season.
It’s been a long journey for Humphrey to get to this point. He began his college career by redshirting at Boise State, leaving after one season to go to Saddleback Community College in California and coming to UM in 2018, where he backed up Dalton Sneed for two seasons.
This will be by far the biggest stage on which he’s played in college. Husky Stadium has a capacity of just over 70,000, about three times more than Washington-Grizzly Stadium. At least he’ll have some family and friends in the stands this week.
“It’s really exciting,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we have a great fan base here, too, and it’s a pretty amazing place to play here. Like I said, it’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m really excited for it.”
Others from Washington
Humphrey is one of 10 players on UM’s roster from the state of Washington. Humphrey, senior safety Gavin Robertson (Auburn), sophomore safety Nash Fouch (Woodinville), sophomore cornerback Corbin Walker (Renton) and junior offensive lineman Cody Kanouse (Gig Harbor) are from the Greater Seattle Area.
Others from around the state of Washington are freshman tight end Cole Grossman (Vancouver), junior linebacker Michael Matthews (Camas), redshirt freshman defensive end Jacob McGourin (Cheney), junior offensive lineman Skyler Martin (Vancouver) and true freshman tight end Peyton Brammer (Brush Prairie). Vancouver, Camas and Brush Prairie are on the state border with Oregon, just north of Portland. Cheney is near Spokane in eastern Washington.
Humphrey, Robertson, Fouch, Walker and Grossman are all listed as starters on UM’s two-deep. Matthews, McGourin and Martin are listed as backups.
Grossman is expecting to have a lot of family and friends in attendance. It’ll be his first college game in a fall season after he grayshirted in 2018, redshirted in 2019 and didn’t have a fall 2020 season because of COVID.
This won’t be Grossman’s first trip to Husky Stadium. His high school team would practice there when they’d travel about 2 1/2 hours north for nonconference games or postseason games in Seattle. He also went to team camps and seven-on-seven camps at the stadium.
“I think everybody on this team’s excited,” he said of playing at UW. “We got a lot of Washington kids on our team, and we all have a chip on our shoulder because being from Washington, that’s a school you possibly want to go to, and none of us got the shot.
“So, to go in there and show them what we’re all about, it’s going to be pretty sick. And just to be able to be on the big spotlight, that’s going to be pretty sick. Other than that, it’s just another game, and we’re going to try to win.”
FBS connections
Montana has 12 former FBS players on its team, with all of them listed on the two-deep.
Six of those players were in the Pac-12 before joining UM. Those players are Robertson (Arizona), senior cornerback Omar Hicks Onu (Oregon State), senior defensive end Justin Belknap (Arizona), senior kicker Kevin Macias (Arizona State), sophomore left guard Hunter Mayginnes (Washington State) and sophomore safety TraJon Cotton (Oregon State).
All of them are listed as starters except for Cotton, who’s listed as a backup.
UM’s six other former FBS players are Humphrey (Boise State; Mountain West), senior defensive end Joe Babros (North Carolina State; ACC), junior cornerback Justin Ford (Louisville; ACC), junior defensive end DeAri Todd (Michigan State; Big Ten), sophomore center AJ Forbes (Nebraska; Big Ten) and true freshman running back Isiah Childs (Akron; Mid-American).
Humphrey, Babros and Forbes are listed as starters. Ford, Todd and Childs are listed as backups.
Robertson is the one player on UM who’s a Washington native and a former Pac-12 player. He started his college career at Arizona but never got the chance to play a game at UW because the Wildcats hosted the Huskies during his time there.
Robertson did play some pop warner games at Husky Stadium before it was remodeled. He grew up only 15 minutes from UW and expects to have over 50 family and friends in attendance Saturday.
“It’s going to be a good time,” the soft-spoken but hard-hitting safety said.
Family fun
Montana senior right guard Moses Mallory will likely have the chance to block his cousin, UW sophomore defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa, during Saturday’s game. They’re both listed as starters on their respective team’s two-deep.
When they get their hands on each other, the collision will consist of 632 pounds of human mass. Mallory stands at 6-foot-3, 332 pounds, while Letuligasenoa is 6-2, 300 pounds.
