MISSOULA — Montana's soccer team challenged itself with a string of tough home matches to open the year, and the result is a 0-1-2 record.
The Griz finally found the back of the net Thursday after nearly 250 scoreless minutes to start the season. They then scored again to rally for a 2-2 tie against the Wyoming Cowgirls at South Campus Stadium.
Down 2-0, UM scored in the 68th minute when Billings' Maysa Walters played a corner kick into the box and Molly Massman got enough of the ball to knock a shot into the bottom right of the net. The Griz tied it 2-2 in the 81st minute when Ava Samuelson crossed a ball from the left to Delaney Lou Schorr, who headed the ball back to the front of goal, where Kalispell's Skyleigh Thompson used her body to bump the ball into the bottom left of the net.
Wyoming struck first by scoring with 59 seconds left in the opening half when Alyssa Glover hustled to the end line, played the ball across the box and Faith Joiner connected for a header into the top left of the goal. Joiner made it 2-0 with a goal into the bottom right of the net in the 55th minute.
UM's Maddie Ditta had a shot at the winner from the top of the box in the 89th minute, but Wyoming goalie Miyuki Schoyen made an acrobatic stop to finish with four saves. In the first half, Schoyen saved Sydney Haustein's shot in the box in the closing seconds, and she showed her quick reflexes for a diving save when Schorr put a header off a corner kick toward the edge of the goal. Walters had a shot go off the left post in second half.
Wyoming's Glover had a chance to make it a 3-1 game when UM goalie Camellia Xu came off her line, but Glover's shot went off the post. Xu finished with seven saves, including using her outstretched arms near the crossbar to save two shots by Glover when the game was 0-0 and again when it was 2-1.
The physical match included 25 total fouls, with 14 by Wyoming and 11 by UM. The start of the game was delayed over 90 minutes because of lightning.
Wyoming was playing its third straight road match and came in with a 0-2 record, including a 2-0 loss to Big Sky preseason favorite Northern Colorado. Montana was picked second in the conference poll, behind UNC.
The Griz entered the contest having gone 0-1-1 last week. They played Creighton to a scoreless draw and hung with Pittsburgh, a Power Five program, for the first half before surrendering two goals in a 2-0 defeat.
Montana will head west for its first road game of the season. The Griz will play the Portland Pilots 2 p.m. MT Sunday in Oregon.
Volleyball opener
Montana will open its volleyball season at home for the first time since 2014 by hosting a four-team, round-robin tournament this weekend.
The Griz will face North Dakota 10 a.m. Friday, UT Arlington 6:30 p.m. Friday and UC Davis noon Saturday. Other games are UC Davis vs. UT Arlington noon Friday, UC Davis vs. North Dakota 4:30 p.m. Friday and North Dakota vs. UT Arlington 10 a.m. Saturday.
Montana, picked seventh in the 10-team preseason Big Sky poll, is coming off a season that featured its most wins and best winning percentage since 2013, and its first winning record in nonconference play since 2005. The Griz return eight of the 10 players who started last year, including Missoula Sentinel grad Sarina Moreno, who opted to use a COVID waiver to play a fifth season.
North Dakota has a new head coach in Jesse Tupac after going 1-29 overall and 0-18 in the Summit League last year to post its fourth consecutive losing season. The Fighting Hawks, picked eighth in the 10-team preseason league poll, won Big Sky titles in 2016 and 2017, their final year in the conference.
UT Arlington went 12-15 in 2021 while playing in the Sun Belt Conference and has since moved to the Western Athletic Conference. The Mavericks, picked eighth in the 13-team preseason conference poll, return two all-conference honorees in outside hitter/middle blocker Briana Brown and libero Alli Wells.
UC Davis went 11-20 overall and 7-13 in the Big West Conference last year, snapping its run of three straight winning seasons. The Aggies, selected seventh in the 11-team preseason conference poll, have back two all-league players in middle blocker Josephine Ough and opposite hitter Olivia Utterback.
Personnel
Montana has hired Zach Rockford to be its director of athletic performance. He takes over for Brandon Ronan, who stepped down last spring.
Rockford will have direct oversight of strength and conditioning for the men's basketball and volleyball teams, and the track and field team's throwers. He'll also oversee the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center nutrition station.
Rockford comes to Montana after holding the same position at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville since 2017. Prior to that, he had internships at TCU, Incarnate Word, Texas-San Antonio and Arizona from 2014-17.
Rockford played football and baseball at St. Ambrose, an NAIA school in Davenport, Iowa. He was originally planning to go into physical therapy before switching to strength and conditioning.
