MISSOULA — A season ago, the Idaho State Bengals men's basketball team was a bit of a surprise in the Big Sky Conference.
Idaho State, picked 10th in both the 2020-21 media and coaches' polls, finished well above the prediction with a 13-10 overall record — good for Idaho State’s best winning percentage since the mid-1990s — and an 8-6 league mark that was good enough for the No. 4 seed in the Big Sky Conference tournament.
The Montana Grizzlies ended the surprise season with a 71-63 win in the second round of the tournament. This year, however, the Bengals have gone the wrong way in head coach Ryan Looney's third season after the team was picked a modest sixth in both the preseason polls.
Idaho State (2-9, 0-2 Big Sky) has yet to beat a Division I team this season and is winless on the road at 0-6. The only wins on the Bengals' resume are Eastern Oregon (NAIA) and Bethesda (NCCAA). Those wins came by double-digits, as expected for the most part in those types of games.
Idaho State has been outscored 617-491 in the nine contests against D-I teams with six of the losses coming by double digits. The closest games the Bengals have played in are a five-point loss to Pepperdine (6-9), an eight-point loss to Portland State (3-7) and a three-point loss to Northern Arizona (4-8).
The Bengals are last in the league in scoring (61.5 points per game) but, on the flipside, are allowing the third least points per contest at 67.8 — behind Portland State (69.1) and Montana’s 60.5 opponent scoring average.
To make things even tougher for the Bengals as they come to Dahlberg Arena for a Thursday night tip off against Montana (8-5, 1-1 Big Sky), the team is 0-12 against Travis DeCuire since he took over as the Montana head coach. Going back even further, Montana has won 21 straight over the Bengals since 2009 — when Idaho State handed Montana a 67-65 loss.
Despite a run of cancelations in the Big Sky, and across college basketball, Thursday's game is set to be played as scheduled. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.
Off a loss
Montana is 3-1 in games following a loss this season.
The only loss after a loss was when the Grizzlies dropped a surprising and thrilling road game at North Dakota — which used a late run and a go-ahead And-1 layup with seconds left to down the Grizzlies in game three of the season back in mid-November.
Since then though, Montana has won three straight after dropping a game. Montana handled Nebraska Omaha at home by double digits, kept away a pesky Sacramento State team on the road and not long after beat Air Force by 22 in Missoula.
Around the Big Sky
The Big Sky expects to have an announcement regarding its COVID-19 policies by the end of the week, according to an email from the league office to the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com.
"Following a meeting between the league’s athletic directors plans are currently being reviewed and we expect a decision/announcement by the end of the week," the email read.
Five Big Sky men's and women's games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues between Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Eastern Washington women's team announced its series against Northern Arizona and Portland State was off. Then, on Wednesday, the Portland State women postponed their game against Idaho and the Idaho men's team was forced to cancel its set of games against Northern Arizona and Portland State.
Montana has not had a game, on either the men's or the women's side canceled due to COVID-19 this season. The men did have to rule a game a no-contest due to a flu outbreak on the UNC Wilmington roster, but that is the only canceled game for either team this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.