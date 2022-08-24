MISSOULA — Montana's Justin Ford received yet another preseason recognition on Wednesday.
The senior cornerback was named to the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. Only two Big Sky football players and 29 FCS players made the 484-player list.
The Senior Bowl is the premier college football postseason all-star game, with teams coached by NFL staffs while pro scouts are in attendance. The Senior Bowl staff will trim the watch list to around 200 players throughout the season before sending out invites to the Feb. 4 game in Mobile, Alabama.
Only two previous Grizzlies have attended the Senior Bowl: Scott Gragg in 1994 and Jordan Tripp in 2014. Former Griz Samori Toure, who is battling for a spot in the NFL, made the Senior Bowl watch list ahead of the canceled 2020 fall season, months before he grad transferred to Nebraska.
Ford is coming off a 2021 season in which he was a unanimous All-American, finished fourth in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award and was named the Big Sky Newcomer of the year. The Louisville transfer led the NCAA in interceptions with nine and scored three defensive touchdowns.
Heading into 2022, Ford has been placed on the Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list, was named a preseason first-team All-American by Stats Perform and made the Big Sky preseason all-conference team.
The other Big Sky player to make the watch list is UC Davis tight end McCallan Castles.
Hauck nominated
Montana senior safety Robby Hauck was selected as UM's nominee for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation announced Wednesday.
The Campbell Trophy is considered the "Academic Heisman" and is open to players at any level of college football, given they meet certain critera. Players must be seniors or grad students in their last year of eligibility, have a grade-point average of at least 3.2, have been a first-team player and must "have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship."
Finalists for the Campbell Trophy are chosen by the NFF Awards Committee in October and invited to the NFF Annual Awards Dinner in December, when the winner will be announced. Finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship, while the winner's scholarship is increased to $25,000.
Montana has had five finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which gives those players the distinction as NFF National Scholar-Athletes. They are Dave Dickenson (1995), Joshua Branen (1997), Vince Huntsberger (2001), Derek Crittenden (2015) and Dante Olson (2019).
Hauck enters the 2022 season ranked third in school history for career tackles. He earned one All-America nod last season and was named to the Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list this year.
Hauck has already graduated with a bachelor's degree in management information systems and is on pace to finish his master of business administration (MBA) this fall. The Griz have 19 players on their roster who have graduated, tied for the seventh most in the FCS, according to the NFF.
On the pitch
Montana's soccer team returns to action looking for its first win of the season when it hosts Wyoming at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at South Campus Stadium in Missoula.
The Griz (0-1-1) are coming off a promising showing at the Rumble in the Rockies event they hosted last week. They played to a scoreless draw with Creighton, a team that beat them last year. They then held Pittsburgh, a Power Five opponent, to a scoreless draw in the first half before conceeding goals in the 56th and 80th minutes.
Wyoming is off to a 0-2-0 start, with a 2-0 loss to Big Sky preseason favorite Northern Colorado and a 4-1 loss to Oregon State. The Cowgirls wents 8-10-1 last year and finished 11th out of 12 teams in the Mountain West Conference under then-first-year head coach Colleen Corbin.
The Griz close the week with their first road game when they face Portland at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Pilots are 1-0-1, having scored a 6-0 win over Eastern Washington and played to a 2-2 draw against Utah. They went 9-8-0 last year, including a 1-0 win at Montana.
