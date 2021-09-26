MISSOULA — Montana coach Bobby Hauck and two players talked about how they weren’t sharp, didn’t execute plays, didn’t live up to their standard and were disappointed at times following Saturday’s game against Cal Poly.
In case you didn’t watch the contest, the Griz did in fact win. And they won big.
“I think we’re getting back to where we need to be when we talk about a 39-7 conference win not being quite what we want,” Hauck said.
That’s right, a 32-point victory. And yet the Griz weren’t satisfied with their performance.
They’re not going to rest on the fact they got a win that everything’s peachy. The offense was the outlier, and the subpar outing had senior wide receiver Sammy Akem ready to get back to work.
“I think it’s a good sign,” he said of not being satisfied. “I think it means we’re headed in the right direction. But I think it just speaks to the guys we got in the locker room. It comes from coach, and he’s going to be on us, but it doesn’t really have to come from him. We know first-hand what we got to do and what our standard is, and we didn’t rise up to that.”
The scoreboard at Washington-Grizzly Stadium read: Montana 39, Cal Poly 7. A more accurate reading would’ve shown: UM’s defense and special teams 22, UM’s offense 17, Cal Poly 7.
It’s not the first time in the 3-0 start to the season that the offense has struggled. And it left Hauck a little irritated.
“We did not play sharp enough today,” he said. “We need to improve upon today’s performance moving forward.”
Hauck’s comment wasn’t unwarranted. The Griz managed just 16 first downs to Cal Poly’s 24. They were outgained 362 yards to 354. They got into the red zone just once and settled for a field goal.
Cal Poly got pressure on quarterback Cam Humphrey early and forced him to roll out of the pocket. They sacked him twice after UM’s O-line gave up just one sack in the first two games.
Humphrey misfired passes to wide-open receivers to complete just 9 of 17 passes in the first half. He completed 6 of 7 after halftime to finish 15-of-24 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
The offense was called for four penalties for 42 yards. Three of them were holds by offensive linemen or tight ends, erasing runs of 30, 39 and 6 yards.
The Griz did some good things offensively. They converted 6 of 16 third downs (37.5%) after entering the game third to last in the Big Sky at 32% (8 of 25).
Neither Humphrey nor backup Kris Brown was intercepted, and no Griz player lost a fumble one game after UM turned over the ball four times. Humphrey even stood tall in the pocket and took a shot as he delivered a touchdown pass to Akem.
Still, the offensive struggles came one week after the offense scored six times and Humphrey threw a career-high five touchdown passes. The inconsistency could doom UM if it has to keep pace with sixth-ranked Eastern Washington’s explosive offense this Saturday.
“I just didn’t think we were sharp, and I didn’t think we executed well enough,” Hauck said. “I wouldn’t point to any individual certainly on that. I might point at the head coach and say I got to figure out why we weren’t sharper the first little bit in there. We just need to play better.”
A good plan
Baldwin may have given Eastern Washington a game plan on how to beat UM.
The Mustangs ran a tempo offense with quick passes and screens to try to neutralize UM’s pressure by getting the ball behind and around them. They took deep shots when they had chances. Their pass plays of 32 and 37 yards were the two longest plays allowed by the Griz this season.
The screen passes led to multiple plays that looked like they could’ve gone for touchdowns if not for UM’s hustle and open-field tackling ability. On some of those, Griz players were making ankle tackles, holding on for dear life as they eventually brought down the offensive player or were waiting for a second tackler to complete the play.
The Mustangs finished with 362 yards of offense, the most UM has given up this season. They posted 315 passing yards after the Griz gave up 337 passing yards across their first two games.
They also made five trips into the red zone, four more than UM allowed in its first two games combined. And they converted seven third downs after UM’s first two opponents totaled nine.
The Mustangs did all that while playing with their second- and third-string quarterbacks, a young O-line and receivers who had been running the triple option in their past fall season. Eastern Washington, with Eric Barriere at quarterback, has more talent and veteran experience than a Cal Poly offense that was overmatched but still hung with UM.
“Actually, I didn’t think we played that well enough,” Hauck said. “They gave us a little more and a couple different looks in the screen game, which you know there are better ways to play it probably than we did.
“I thought that our effort level probably carried us through some calls that weren’t maybe good for the defense. And our effort level and our chase to the football got us out of some potential bad plays.”
The Griz still managed to bust out 14 tackles for loss and four sacks. They also buckled down in the red zone to limit Cal Poly to one of five conversions.
The Mustangs’ three red zone trips in the second quarter ended with Justin Ford intercepting a pass and Jaden Ohlsen missing field goals of 37 and 39 yards. The lone trip in the third quarter ended with a punt as a tackle for loss and sack on consecutive plays took them out of field goal range.
Cal Poly didn’t get on the scoreboard until its final trip into the red zone, scoring with 10:12 left in the game, ending the defense’s shutout streak just shy of 165 minutes. UM was called for a personal foul on that drive; it was one of three penalties on the defense for 34 yards, including two personal fouls.
“It was disappointing that fourth quarter when they scored for sure,” said senior defensive end Justin Belknap, who had an interception return touchdown in the first quarter. “We were all disappointed. But we’re just going to buckle down and get ready for next week.”
Odds and ends
Eureka grad Garrett Graves collected a team-high 11 tackles in his first career start at Montana, filling in for safety Gavin Robertson. He came to UM as a quarterback and had been moved to running back and wide receiver while playing on special teams before moving to defense.
Junior linebacker Patrick O’Connell, a Kalispell Glacier grad, leads the FCS in tackle for loss per game (3.2) and sacks per game (1.83). He’s up to 9.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks after collecting 3.5 TFLs and one sack Saturday.
True freshman running back Xavier Harris returned after he came up limping in the season opener and sat out the second game. He carried the ball nine times for 70 yards, ripping off runs of 12 and 34 yards. He had a 30-yard run on his first carry called back by a holding penalty.
Akem caught his second touchdown of the season, giving him 24 for his career, tied for the sixth most in UM history with Jon Talmage. He’s also up to 149 receptions, breaking a tie with Mike Ferriter to sit alone in 15th, and 2,149 receiving yards, passing Ferriter to move in 16th.
Junior safety Robby Hauck moved into 25th place in UM history with 263 tackles in his career. On Saturday, he passed his position coach, Shann Schillinger, as well as Loren Utterback, Chad Lembke and Sean Dorris.
