MISSOULA — Kevin Macias is finding his footing in his first season as Montana’s kicker.
The senior and Arizona State grad transfer has made four consecutive field goals, his longest streak of the season, and hit a career-long 48-yard field goal in the win over Idaho on Saturday. He’s now made five of his last six attempts after starting the year three of six.
“We had our eye on him from last January or February,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “We needed a guy at that position we felt. So, it was not anything new. We had some hoops to jump through to get him here. As I’ve been saying from the first day, Kevin’s good. He’s a good player. He’s a good kicker.”
Prior to Macias joining the team, all of Montana’s kickers competing for field goal and extra point duties were freshmen. He’s now eight of 12 on field goals — his conversion percentage of 66.7% is fifth in the Big Sky — and 24 of 24 on extra points.
Macias’ recent rise adds to an already strong special teams group. Malik Flowers has two kickoff return touchdowns and is averaging 38.5 yards per return, both of which are the most in the FCS. Brian Buschini ranks fourth in the FCS, averaging 46.2 yards per punt. UM also has a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Levi Janacaro.
“Those guys make what they’re doing important to them,” Hauck said. “They prepare. They play really hard. They understand what’s expected. I’ve been doing it a long time. I’ve never been part of a season where the kicking game was as dominant as it’s been this year.”
Punt return has been one area that’s still trying to be solidified following an injury to Gabe Sulser. The Griz have gone with a mix of Keelan White, Robby Hauck and Aaron Fontes.
Even with the changing return man in that volatile position, the Griz are still 20th in the FCS in punt returns (11.3 yards per return). They’re also third in kickoff returns (29.3 yards), 10th in kickoff return defense (15.6 yards) and 14th in punt return defense (3.1 yards).
“Any time you get to be a part of the special teams unit, it’s a great opportunity and you take pride in it,” junior receiver Mitch Roberts, who’s the holder on kicks, said. “So, any role that I have on special teams, it’s awesome for me, and I love being a part of it.”
Overcoming injuries
UM’s offensive linemen had been one group that avoided injuries this season until Saturday.
Center AJ Forbes went down on the opening drive and didn’t return, so Moses Mallory slid over from right guard and Skyler Martin replaced Mallory. When Mallory went down holding his right knee on the fifth drive, Martin moved to center and Kordell Pillans came in at right guard. It left UM with third stringers at center and right guard until Mallory returned later in the half.
“It’s kind of like quarterback. You don’t get a chance to rep a bunch of guys at center during the week,” Hauck said. “You get two, so when you get to a third group, that makes it a little dicey. You hope you can get the snap. I mean, you got to get the play going, and it’s not automatic.
“Then you start running out of guys at certain positions. You wonder if you’ve got enough to put a formation out there with regular players that play that position. I thought the guys handled it really well and overcame what could have potentially been a really tough situation.”
Injuries are nothing new for the Griz. They were without their top four running backs on Saturday, their starting quarterback, one starting wide receiver and one starting lineman who retired. On defense, they’ve had multiple defensive linemen go down throughout the year, although they were all back Saturday, as was a starting safety who missed time.
“This seems a little bit outlandish in terms of my memory on how that goes,” Hauck said of how hard they’ve been hit by injuries. “Part of that is we’re winning, and we’ve overcome it to a degree, so we don’t really worry about it too much. But it’s still real, you have to deal with it. Sometimes you can, sometimes you can’t.”
Patterson performs
Sophomore Robbie Patterson, the preseason third-string QB, played his first meaningful minutes on Saturday and may get another shot this weekend.
Against Idaho, he provided a change of pace alongside redshirt freshman Kris Brown. He came in on the third drive, rushing for 2 yards and converting a third-and-1 pass to Sammy Akem for 4 yards to pick up a first down and keep alive what ended up being UM’s first touchdown drive.
In the second quarter, Patterson ran for 2 yards on first-and-goal from the Idaho 6-yard line.
Patterson returned for the final drive of the game. He completed a 7-yard pass to Fontes, a 21-yard pass to Ryan Simpson and had an incompletion intended for Simpson as he finished 3 of 4 passing for 32 yards.
Hauck said Saturday’s game may not be the last action Patterson sees this season with starter Cam Humphrey still sidelined by a right ankle injury. Patterson was a spring 2020 transfer from Saddleback Community College, the same place where Humphrey played before coming to UM in 2018.
“We want to play two (QBs), including this week,” Hauck said. “So, Robbie’s done a good job. He’s got some great skills that hopefully we can utilize a little bit. He’s a smart guy who’s tuned in. It’s important to him. Any time a guy in that situation can come in and give you some plays, it shows he’s preparing, and that’s what it’s about: preparation.
Turnovers
Montana’s win Saturday was the third time in seven games it didn’t commit a turnover. The Griz are 3-0 in those games, beating Washington, Cal Poly and Idaho by a combined score of 86-28.
The win over Idaho was the first time Brown didn’t commit a turnover in his three starts. He had one interception and two lost fumbles in his first start and one of each in his second start.
“He’s done a great job for us so far,” Roberts said. “You can definitely tell his confidence is getting up, especially after last game. He’s starting to make some big-time throws for us, and he keeps playing great.”
The Griz have forced at least two turnovers in every game, totaling 17 with 12 interceptions and five fumble recoveries. They’ve committed 11 turnovers, getting picked off seven times and losing four fumbles.
Surprisingly, Montana is 2-0 when losing the turnover battle, 4-3 against Western Illinois and 3-2 against Dixie State. They won the turnover battle 3-2 in their loss to Sacramento State and tied 2-2 in their loss to Eastern Washington.
First drives
Montana has given up a touchdown on the opening drives in four of seven games.
The Griz held UW to zero points after that and Idaho to seven points after that in a pair of wins. They gave up 27 more points to EWU and 21 more to Sacramento State in two losses.
“I’d say we probably settled in after that first drive,” Griz junior safety Robby Hauck said. “It’s kind of irritating, just from a player’s perspective. I think as a defense as a whole, we’re not big on spotting teams seven points. But yeah, we settled in. I don’t know the reason for that, but you play four quarters, and there’s a lot of snaps in the game, and we were able to settle down and do what we do and make plays.”
