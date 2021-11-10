MISSOULA — Montana junior linebacker Pat O’Connell was one of 11 players added to the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented to the FCS defensive player of the year, Stats Perform announced on Wednesday.
O’Connell, a Kalispell Glacier grad, is ranked fifth in the nation with 1.17 sacks per game and is sixth with 1.83 tackles for loss per game. He’s also 43rd with 8.6 total tackles per game and has added three forced fumbles and three quarterback hurries.
His play has impressed sophomore linebacker Levi Janacaro, a Missoula Big Sky grad who has been O’Connell’s backup this season.
“He’s a freak,” Janacaro said in October. “He doesn’t quit. He’s impressed me with everything that he’s done. It hasn’t really surprised me because I’ve known what he’s capable of. He’s an animal. It’s not surprising, but it’s satisfying to see it playing out the way that it should.
"He’s playing unbelievable right now, so it’s exciting to watch as a friend and teammate. I just appreciate his work ethic.”
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound O’Connell began his career at Division II University of Mary playing both football and baseball. He wasn’t recruited by former Griz coach Bob Stitt, but he got the opportunity to walk on at UM after Bobby Hauck was hired as head coach in December 2017.
O’Connell is now tied for 12th in UM history with 17 sacks in his career. He’s also tied for 17th in school history with 26 tackles for loss in his career.
"Relentless competitor in the weight room and on the field," Montana football strength and conditioning coach Dan Ryan tweeted about O'Connell on Wednesday.
Montana senior linebacker Jace Lewis was named to the initial 35-player watch list in August. The Townsend grad is wearing the No. 37 legacy jersey this season.
A national media panel of 50 members will select the award winner after the regular season.
The Griz most recently had a player win the Buck Buchanan Award in 2019 when then-senior linebacker Dante Olson was recognized. He finished his career as UM’s all-time tackles leader.
Shoes off
Eastern Washington offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ian Shoemaker has resigned, the school announced Wednesday.
Led by All-American quarterback Eric Barriere, the Eagles beat FBS UNLV and then-No. 5 Montana to be ranked as high as No. 2 in the FCS on Oct. 18 before losing their past two games. They’ve managed just 34 and 20 points the past two weeks, their two lowest scoring outputs this season after averaging 54 points per game during their 7-0 start to the season.
The Eagles are now ranked No. 7 and play at No. 6 UC Davis this week as they try to keep alive their hopes at a playoff seed and first-round bye. They then close the regular season next week by hosting Portland State, which just upset Weber State, which gave EWU its first loss this year.
Wide receivers coach Pat McCann replaced Shoemaker, who had been with the program since 2019, on an interim basis. EWU has declined any further comment on Shoemaker’s resignation because “this is a personnel issue.”
Homegrown
Montana has had young local players step up on special teams this season.
Missoula Big Sky grads Levi Janacaro and Tyler Flink, and Missoula Loyola grads Ryan Tirrell and David Koppang “are having a major impact” in the kicking game, Hauck said. Anaconda grad Braxton Hill and Billings West grad Trevin Gradney also flashed this past week in punt coverage.
“I love having local guys on our team for sure. I mean, I think that’s apparent historically and currently,” Hauck said. “What I like having on our team is guys that make plays. So, wherever they’re from, they’re Montana Grizzlies, and they’ve got to make plays.”
