MISSOULA — Among the many topics Montana men’s basketball coach Travis DeCuire discussed during his preseason press conference Wednesday, the youth and subsequent growth of his team were some of the most notable.
Playing close games with underclassmen — or for the Griz last season, freshmen — on the court isn’t easy. Sure wins will come because of talent, but so will the close losses because of inexperience.
Montana’s most-used lineup last season, according to data from Kenpom.com, featured three freshmen (Brandon Whitney, Robby Beasley, Josh Bannan), one sophomore (Kyle Owens) and a junior (Mack Anderson). As you scroll down the lineup data, that theme of youth holds true for a Griz team that finished 15-13 with a loss to eventual champ Eastern Washington in the Big Sky tournament semifinals last March.
Now, a season later and a season older, DeCuire is hopeful to see growth from players who got plenty of experience early in their college careers.
“I think our conference is talented this year. It’s as old as it's ever been, obviously, with the COVID extension, so it’s going to be an interesting year with us putting such a young batch of guys on the floor competing against a lot of older teams,” he said Wednesday. “We are hopeful we find ourselves in the mix down the stretch.”
This year’s roster features four freshmen, four sophomores, four juniors plus a fifth redshirt junior and three seniors, including one fifth-year senior. Still relatively young, but not so much considering the Grizzlies return 85.7% of their total scoring from last season and 86.6% of their total minutes played.
It's about maturing for that group, now.
DeCuire compared the current roster to the growth of the last Griz team to make the NCAA Tournament, which made two straight trips to the Big Dance. That team, led by former stars Ahmaad Rorie, Michael Oguine and Sayeed Pridgett, went 16-16 the year before the first of two tournament appearances.
“That’s the question for us, can this group mature quicker than the previous group,” he said. “If so, this could be a fun year — I think it will be a fun year regardless.”
Nearing normal
The Griz, and namely Bannan, had a change of pace this offseason that had been absent since the 2019-20 season: A near-normal offseason.
Pandemic restrictions were slowly lifted, and players could finally get one-on-one work done with their coaches and teammates. Plus, they could spend more time together off the court without major restrictions.
That’s been especially beneficial for Bannan, who, as an Australian-native, didn’t get to Missoula until August 22 last season for his first college basketball season. The pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions caused the delay, which forced the Australian forward to miss his first offseason with the Griz, losing valuable time to learn the program and the college game.
He lost what would have been his first real offseason. Growing up it was basketball all year, all the time, with no real stoppage like he gets with a normal college basketball schedule.
“It was perfect, it was exactly what I needed,” Bannan said Wednesday during the team’s media day event. “I got here pretty late last year before the season. Just getting here as an Australian visa was pretty difficult. So in the offseason getting the chance to work with the coaches individually and as a team, I just felt like that really helped me.”
DeCuire talked about the same thing, applying it more team wide, among the other topics Wednesday.
“You kind of don’t know what you have until you lose it sometimes, and that’s a big part of our program — our player development,” DeCuire said. “Championships are won from April through August and if you don’t put the time and energy into becoming a better basketball team during those months it’s just very difficult to put a good product on the floor and we didn’t have that going into last season. That was the first time in my experience as a college basketball coach not having that."
Silver squeaks by Maroon
Josh Vazquez led all scorers in the annual Maroon-Silver scrimmage, which Silver took narrowly 44-43.
It was the first time since the end of the '20 season that the Griz had a chance to play in front of their own fans in Dahlberg Arena.
“It seems like it’s been a long wait," DeCuire said earlier in the day before the scrimmage. "It’s just been so long since we’ve had fans, at least at home, that I almost feel like we haven’t had a season in two years. So it’s been a long wait.”
Vazquez scored 18 on 7-for-10 shooting, hitting four of five from deep including a buzzer beater at the end of the scrimmage. Mack Anderson scored 10 and hauled in 10 rebounds and Bannan had nine points in the first half for Silver and in the second for Maroon scored five. First-year wing Lonnell Martin Jr., who came over from the junior college ranks, had nine points with all three of his buckets coming from distance.
Scott Blakney, a graduate transfer big from Idaho, and forward Derrick Carter-Hollinger did not play in the scrimmage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.