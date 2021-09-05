SEATTLE — Montana senior quarterback Cam Humphrey pulled off what looked like a Superman pose as he dove into the end zone to cap a 4-yard burst that gave Montana its first lead against Washington on Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
It was fitting that Humphrey because his fourth-quarter heroics were needed to bolster a dominant defensive outing in a 13-7 upset of the No. 20 Huskies. It was also appropriate because Humphrey felt the story behind the victory was like a Hollywood script.
UW didn’t recruit Humphrey out of Issaquah, just 21 miles down the road, so he walked on at Boise State. He dropped down to Saddleback Community College so he could play and landed at UM, where he earned the starting job this season and vindicated himself in the opener.
“I still can’t believe it,” Humphrey said. “It’s awesome. I mean, I can believe it because we’re damn good. But it’s like out of a movie or something. It’s pretty cool.”
Things hadn’t been going great for Humphrey before that touchdown, which capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive that spanned across the third and fourth quarters. He had been 8-of-19 passing for 39 yards through the first three quarters but went 4 of 4 for 66 yards on that crucial drive.
Hauck kept confidence in Humphrey through the struggles. The sixth-year senior quarterback proved his coach right by stepping up when needed on the big stage.
“He’s our guy, we’re going to stick with him,” Hauck said. “He’s a good player. He’s our guy.”
At no point during the game did Hauck consider pulling Humphrey for backup Kris Brown of Bozeman. Humphrey knew going into the game that it was going to be on his shoulders.
“In fact, we said that this morning: We ain’t switching no matter what. And we knew they couldn’t get to him to knock him out,” Hauck said, implying he expected the veteran O-line to protect Humphrey. “So, it’s his game.”
Humphrey credited the offensive breakthrough in the fourth quarter to the team’s resiliency. He also highlighted the strong play of offensive line and running backs.
Hauck felt the offense would turn around when Humphrey completed his first two passes in the third quarter. Humphrey had been just 2-of-10 passing for 22 yards in the first half and ended up going 10 of 13 for 83 yards in the second half.
“We didn’t score a bunch, but we managed the game pretty well on offense,” Hauck said. “For Cam to come back after struggling in the first half, I knew we were going to be alright when he hit the first two passes in the second half even though we went three and out. I said, ‘OK, we’re good.’”
Getting offensive
Humphrey heaped praise on his offensive line after the victory.
The line surrendered just one sack for 4 yards and five tackles for loss. Humphrey was never under duress and having to roll out of the pocket to run for his life.
The line also paved the way for 127 rushing yards on 34 carries.
“I mean, I don’t think an O-line can play any better than our O-line played tonight,” Humphrey said. “They were outstanding. Like Gavin (Robertson), coach (Hauck) said, that’s a damn good football team over there, and we held our own, and they protected me all night. It was awesome.”
The difference in depth due to the number of scholarships available at FBS and FCS schools is usually apparent in the trenches, especially as a game reaches the latter stages. Montana’s offensive front, like its defensive front, was impressive throughout the contest.
“I’ve kind of held it as true, but I think it may be an indicator that what I’ve been saying is true, and that’s that we’re good up front on both sides,” Hauck said.
Crazy crowd
Hauck enjoyed seeing a large contingent of Montana fans at Husky Stadium. Their cheering could be heard clearly as the subdued, quiet UW crowd let out the occasional sigh and boo because of its team’s poor play.
“It was awesome. But we travel well. It’s good,” Hauck said. “Like Washington, Montana football is a powerful presence in our region. And like Washington, people at Montana care about the Montana Grizzlies. They eat, sleep, drink, pray Montana football.
“So, it’s awesome. It’s one of the reasons why it’s the greatest place in the world to play and coach, is our people love the Montana Grizzlies as much as we love the Montana Grizzlies.”
Father-son moment
As UM celebrated on the field, Hauck and his son Robby Hauck, a junior safety, shared a special moment together. Robby was a little kid when Bobby was an assistant coach at Washington from 1998-2002.
“It was funny because pregame, I still have a lot of friends that work in the department in town here, and a lot of them came up and said, ‘I can’t believe that little kid who used to run out on the field and raise hell out here during practice is now playing on it,’” Hauck said. “But it was more just, all he said was, ‘How ‘bout that?’ And I said, ‘How ‘bout that”. That was it. Nothing too revolutionary.”
Predictive power
Hauck spotted UM President Seth Bodnar during the postgame celebration and reminded him of their previous conversation.
“We had a chance to get together a week and a half ago. He asked me how I thought we’d do, and I told him we’d win it,” he recalled, before being asked why, to which he responded: “Because we have a good team.”
Going for 100
Hauck will be going for his 100th career win at UM when the Griz host Western Illinois on Saturday. He’s already the school’s winningest coach with a record of at 99-26, and it’ll be hard to top the 99th victory.
“I think this is the biggest win of my coaching career,” said the coach who has led UM to three national runner-up finishes.
