FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Cam Humphrey’s pass to Cole Grossman was broken up, his pass to Sammy Akem was batted down and another pass to Grossman was incomplete as the Montana football team took three shots into the end zone in a five-play stretch, only to have the ball fall to the ground Saturday.
Such was the day for the Griz, who put up 427 yards of offense, their third-best total yardage this season, but found the end zone just once on offense in a 30-3 win over Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome. That came one week after Montana scored five touchdowns in Humphrey’s return from injury, continuing what’s been a season-long trend of up-and-down offensive performances heading into the last week of the regular season.
“We’re struggling with some consistencies, and it’s a variety of things,” Griz coach Bobby Hauck said. “We just need to keep going and finish in the end zone.”
Montana scored on three of its four red-zone trips, but only one of those was a touchdown. This wasn’t a one-day thing; UM is 72nd in the FCS in red-zone offense with a conversion percentage of 78.05%.
The Griz have scored on 32 of 41 trips into the red zone. They’ve punched in 21 touchdowns (13 rushing, eight passing) and made 11 field goals.
“I think we need to be able to run it better,” Hauck said.
UM has been banged up at running back since the spring, when All-American Marcus Knight got injured. His backup, sophomore Nick Ostmo, got hurt in fall camp and has just one carry this season.
True freshman Xavier Harris ran 18 times for 70 yards Saturday after dealing with an injury in recent weeks. True freshman Isiah Childs ran six times for 15 yards, including his second touchdown in as many weeks in his return from injury.
Childs had UM’s sole offensive touchdown Saturday, on an 8-yard run, but it took until UM’s fourth drive. His score was set up with a quick-strike offense that went 77 yards on five plays as Humphrey found Mitch Roberts for 26-yard pass and Grossman for a and 44-yard catch-and-run.
“You have to work through your call sheet, get to some different things and see how they adjust to different formations and motions and how they’re handling things,” Hauck said of it taking several drives to score.
Slow starts have been the norm for the Griz, who’ve scored just 53 points in the first quarter compared to 76 in the second, 106 in the third and 58 in the fourth. The fact that UM started slow again didn’t sit well with Grossman.
“I think we were just pissed off,” Grossman said. “We got to come out and score first drive, or at least the second drive. I think we were a little bit mad at ourselves just missing a couple assignments and getting our drives cut short. That’s tough on us. We got to clean it up, fix it and be better.”
Grossman, a fourth-year freshman, went off for a game-high 93 receiving yards on three catches against the cover 3 defense, which opened the middle of the field. He’s recently been a big target across the middle or up the seam, entering Saturday’s game with a touchdown catch in three consecutive games and averaging 56.2 receiving yards over the past six games.
“I think it’s just the receivers opening me up a lot more,” he said. “We’re running the ball and bringing (defensive backs) down and then our receivers are taking other guys from me too. Then when it happens, I’ll take other DBs for them and they’ll get open too.”
While Grossman’s receiving abilities are taking off, Hauck has been impressed with another area.
“His run blocking’s really improved,” he said. “He’s playing more physical at the point of attack. That’s probably where he’s making the most gains.”
True freshman Junior Bergen got his first action at slot receiver, catching two passes for 30 yards on four targets. He was recruited as a wideout, was moved to running back the week before the season opener because of injuries and entered Saturday’s game leading the Griz in carries (96) and rushing yards (415) and ranking second with three rushing scores.
“For a true freshman to have to plug in and play multiple positions, it’s difficult,” Hauck said. “I’m proud of Junior for being able to do that.”
Special, or not so special
Senior kicker Kevin Macias knocked through a trio of field goals, a single-game personal best, with numerous family members in attendance while playing in his home state. He’s now made nine in a row and 13 of 17 this season.
Macias’ 27-yarder put UM up 10-0 in the second quarter, and his career-long 49-yarder made it 13-0 as time expired in the first half. He added a 24-yarder to push the lead to 23-3 with 9:00 left in the game.
“It felt good,” he said of the success in his first game in Arizona while at UM. “Even if we’re back at home in Missoula as well, got to make all our kicks and do whatever we can to win the game.”
Outside of Macias’ kicking, UM struggled in other special teams areas.
True freshman Aaron Fontes muffed a punt for the third consecutive game. This time, UM didn’t recover the ball. NAU got the ball and converted it into its lone points with a field goal. The Griz have gone through three different returners since Gabe Sulser got hurt on Oct. 2.
UM gave up a 53-yard kickoff return to its 47-yard line, but the defense forced a three-and-out. UM’s opponents hadn’t returned a kickoff in three of the previous four games entering Saturday, with Idaho running back three for 30 yards in that stretch.
Through the first five games, UM was allowing just 14.6 yards per kickoff return. Due to a recent rule change, teams can call for a fair catch even when a ball is kicked into the field of play, putting them at the 25-yard line.
Junior Malik Flowers returned but didn’t get a chance to return either kickoff because each of them was a touchback. Flowers holds the UM career record with five kickoff return touchdowns.
“It wasn’t the best of the year, that’s for sure,” Hauck said of the special teams play. “Robby (Hauck) averaged 14 yards on punt return, that was good. We didn’t get any opportunity on kickoff return. We gave up a long kickoff, relatively long kickoff return. Other than that, it was alright.”
Record book
Senior wide receiver Sammy Akem had six receptions to increase his career total to 183, fifth in UM history. He had 51 receiving yards, giving him 2,546 in his career, moving him up to seventh in school history. He remained second with 27 touchdowns catches, two off the school record.
Junior safety Robby Hauck had a season-high 14 tackles, giving him 337 in his career, good enough for sixth in UM history. He passed Mike Rankin and Jordan Tripp on Saturday.
Senior linebacker Jace Lewis had four tackles for loss to give him 34.5 in his career, tied for ninth in his program history. He also had two sacks to give him 12 in his career, tied for 23rd in school history.
Junior linebacker Pat O’Connell had 1.5 TFLs, giving him 27.5 in his career, the 16th most in school history. He also had one sack to give him 18 in his career, the 11th most in UM history. (26 TFLs, 17 sacks)
Junior wide receiver Mitch Roberts went over 1,000 receiving yards in his career on Saturday as he caught five passes for 57 yards, giving him 88 catches for 1,032 yards.
ESPN chooses Columbus over Missoula for next week's College GameDay
Despite a big push by the University of Montana and Brawl of the Wild backers from across the state, ESPN has chosen to take College GameDay to Columbus, Ohio, for next Saturday's Michigan State-Ohio State showdown.
ESPN made its announcement official on Twitter on Saturday night.
"A TOP-10 SHOWDOWN WITH PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS", College GameDay tweeted with a fire emoji. "Columbus, you're up next!"
