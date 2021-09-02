MISSOULA — It was December 2002 when Bobby Hauck’s phone rang in the middle of a staff meeting while Washington was preparing to face Purdue in the Sun Bowl.
Hauck, then a 38-year-old assistant coach at UW, had a strong feeling he would be getting a call around that time, and the news ended up being good. On the other end of the line was Montana athletic director Wayne Hogan, who offered Hauck the UM coaching job starting in 2003, making him the youngest head football coach in school history.
“Everybody in that room was excited for me,” Hauck recalled 19 years later as UM prepares to face Washington this Saturday in Seattle. “We were excited as a family, too. We had little kids, and they were going to move home. It was cool.”
The move was a welcome one for the Big Timber native, although he had to pry himself away from a Huskies program he had come to love and could see himself staying with for a long time. He was great friends with many on the coaching staff and had found a mentor in the late Don James, who took Hauck under his wing despite being retired after coaching the Huskies from 1975-92.
Hauck would pick James’ brain as often as possible when he was a UW assistant from 1999-2002. James’ fingerprints are all over what Hauck does at UM, which he’s led to seven Big Sky titles and three national runner-up finishes while becoming the Grizzlies’ all-time winningest coach in two stints from 2003-09 and 2018 to the present.
“Just some approaches to recruiting, some approaches to practice, some approaches to game planning,” he said of James’ influence on him. “We had a high confidence level at Washington, which we’ve carried to Montana certainly.”
Also in the room when Hauck got that call from UM were a handful of coaches he admired: head coach Rick Neuheisel and assistants Tim Hundley, Steve Axman, Keith Gilbertson and Randy Hart.
Neuheisel was an assistant coach at UCLA when Hauck was a grad assistant from 1990-92 under Terry Donahue, another mentor of his who died this summer. Neuheisel brought Hauck with him to Colorado as an assistant coach from 1995-98 when he was hired as head coach. He then took Hauck with him to UW from 1998-2002.
The Huskies went 33-16 in Hauck’s four seasons there, highlighted by an 11-1 record in 2000. They beat Purdue and quarterback Drew Brees in the Rose Bowl that year and finished ranked No. 3 in the country.
This Saturday, he’ll coach inside Husky Stadium for the first time since 2002. It’ll be his first time on the opposing sideline there since 1990.
“Having worked there and then coached against them, it’s a great place,” he said. “It’s a powerful football program. They’ve got rich tradition there, just like we do here. It’s an impressive place.”
Foe familiarity
Members of Washington’s coaching staff have connections to Montana through having played and/or coached for Big Sky teams.
Wide receivers coach Junior Adams caught the game-winning touchdown in Montana State’s 10-7 win over UM in 2002. That win ended “The Streak,” UM’s stretch of 16 consecutive wins over MSU, and gave the Cats their first Big Sky title since 1984 and first playoff bid since 1984. Adams played at MSU from 2001-02 and was an honorable mention All-American in 2002. He began his coaching career at MSU in 2004, coaching receivers and kick returners. He coached receivers at Eastern Washington from 2009-13, winning the 2010 national title.
Head coach Jimmy Lake coached the Montana State secondary in 2005 as the Cats led the Big Sky in passing yards allowed per game. He got his start in coaching at his alma mater, Eastern Washington, as an undergraduate assistant in 1999 and a secondary coach from 2000-03. He was an All-Big Sky honorable mention strong safety for the Eagles.
Co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe was Portland State’s special teams coordinator and defensive tackles coach from 2012-13.
Griz tracks
Several Griz assistant coaches have coached at Washington or against the Huskies while coaching at other Pac-12 schools.
Kent Baer, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, was the Washington defensive coordinator from 2005-07. He made several other stops in the Pac-12; he was Cal’s defensive coordinator from 1987-91, Arizona State’s defensive coordinator from 1992-94, Stanford’s linebackers coach and defensive coordinator from 1995-2001, and Colorado’s defensive coordinator from 2013-14.
Brent Pease, associate head coach and wide receivers coach, was the UW wide receivers coach from 2014-15.
Timm Rosenbach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, played quarterback at UW rival Washington State and later was the quarterbacks coach for the Cougars from 2003-07.
Ronnie Bradford, assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach, was the USC secondary coach from 2016-18 and a defensive administrative assistant at Cal in 2010.
Defensive line coach Barry Sacks was the Cal D-line coach in 2013.
Tight ends coach Bryce Erickson was a grad assistant and running backs coach at Arizona State from 2007-11.
