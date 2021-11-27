MISSOULA — It's been almost two decades since the Montana women's basketball team enjoyed such a satisfying November.
A fast start and an over-matched foe proved to be the perfect recipe for a blowout win Saturday as the Lady Griz buried Nicholls State, 80-45, on the final afternoon of the Grand Canyon Classic in Phoenix. Montana's 5-1 start marks its best November since 2002 when former coach Robin Selvig guided the team to a 4-0 record.
"It's just been so much fun," said Montana senior point guard Sophia Stiles, who flirted with a triple-double, collecting 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
"I feel like this team really gels well together and we really do feel like a family. That something we've not necessarily been missing in the past, but it is a whole new level this year."
The Lady Griz scored the first 14 points against slumping Nicholls State (2-5), which wasn't all that surprising considering the Colonels surrendered 103 in a humbling Friday loss to Grand Canyon. In that game, Grand Canyon scored a whopping 47 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Still, it's worth noting that Montana first-year coach Brian Holsinger has emphasized starting faster and his team answered in a big way.
"Things are a lot different when you start the right way," said the coach, whose team is 4-0 in games played away from Missoula. " ... I don't care if it's a kindergarten team or a pro team, a WNBA team, we're going to try to come out and play the best we can and the right way.
"We're learning that passing is really important. We're learning that taking care of the ball and making the right pass at the right time to the right person is important."
Montana jumped on Nicholls State even before the opening tip when the Colonels were issued an administrative technical foul for coming out of the locker room late. Montana's Carmen Gfeller hit two technical foul free throws and by the end of the first period her Lady Griz team led 29-4 on 11-for-15 shooting and eight points off the bench by Nyah Morris-Nelson.
Montana stretched its lead to 46-16 by halftime. The Lady Griz shot a blistering 75 percent (16 for 26) in the first half while Nicholls was 6 for 31. Gfeller had 14 points at intermission thanks to 4-for-5 shooting from the field and a 4-for-4 effort from the foul line. Stiles, who did all of her damage in 27 minutes of playing time, piled up a whopping six assists in the first half.
"The coaches prepared us really well and my teammates were just moving. The assists come from them," Stiles said. "Coach Holsinger is awesome. I can't say enough good things about him.
"Today he pulled me aside when I wasn't doing so hot. He put a lot of pressure on me but I appreciate it. He wants me to be the floor general and I want to as well. He gives me a lot of confidence. I think I just feed off what he gives me and my teammates are amazing."
Nicholls State scored the first four points of the second half, prompting Holsinger to call a timeout. The coach stresses playing hard all the time and his team is beginning to understand. Nicholls did outscore Montana 17-15 in the third frame but the Lady Griz finished strong thanks to their bench, outscoring the Colonels 19-12 in the final frame.
"We need those kids," Holsinger said of his reserves, who were led by Morris-Nelson with 11 points. "Everybody comes in and contributes and we get better all the way around. It's just fantastic. I'm so proud of those girls coming in and being so focused."
Montana enjoyed its best performance in a long time from behind the arc, hitting 14 of 22 shots. Gfeller was 3 for 3 and Stiles and Morris-Nelson were both 3 for 4.
"We were saving them all for one game, hopefully not," Holsinger joked. "I kept wondering. You see them going in practice. You wonder, when are we going to start making them in the game?"
Asked about Stiles, Holsinger couldn't say enough good things.
"It's awesome man. She's our leader," the coach said. "She is an important player for us. She's somebody we kind of all follow.
"She came out today and she was lights out. She played how she can, so I'm really proud of Sophia."
Montana will make its Big Sky Conference home debut on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Sacramento State. The Hornets eliminated the Lady Griz in the first round of the Big Sky tourney last March but have lost three of their first five games this season under first-year coach Mark Campbell.
