MISSOULA — Tristin Achenbach was tuned in to the Montana softball team’s run to winning the Big Sky Conference championship in 2017.
Then a senior at Great Falls CMR, she had already signed with Montana, a program that came out of nowhere to win the league crown in just its third season of existence. Four years later, the Griz are still looking to replicate that feat after their bubble was unceremoniously popped last year.
The success of that 2017 group is plastered on the outfield scoreboard, so players have a reminder of what they’re aiming for when they take the field for a game, which they did on Thursday for the first time since April 2019. If the Griz climb back to the top of that mountain, Achenbach will be a big part of the reason why they capture what’s been elusive.
“I think it’s coming, though,” the senior ace pitcher said after UM dropped a doubleheader against Seattle on an unusually sunny, 61-degree afternoon. “It’s definitely an opportunity that's up for grabs. We just need to go get it.”
Achenbach’s rising confidence shined through on the field last year when she was putting together her best collegiate season. The 6-foot righty had accrued her most wins with a 9-6 record, a personal-best 2.57 ERA and a Big Sky-best 76 strikeouts.
The Griz were excelling, too. They were off to the best 24-game start in program history. They were looking like a team that would be in contention for the Big Sky crown. Then the pandemic ripped it all away.
Achenbach tried to stay positive, but it was “weird,” “scary” and “bizarre” for her to be away from her teammates and coaches, who she’s used to being around every day during the season. She did her best to stay ready for a potential return to competition by pitching to a friend back home, thinking about what could’ve been last year and what could be this year.
“We were doing so well last year, and then it got called, but we know we can do that well again,” Achenbach said. “I think just that was enough to keep people motivated.”
The Griz have gotten off to a slow start this year at 5-15, but they played their first 18 games away from Missoula and faced five Power Five teams. In fact, their previous 48 games before Thursday had been road or neutral-site games since they last played at home April 27, 2019.
The only players on the 18-person roster to play at home had been the four juniors — Maygen McGrath, McKenna Tjaden, Missoula Sentinel grad Brooklyn Weisgram and Kylie Becker — and the four seniors — Achenbach, Cami Sellers, Lexi Knauss and Jessica McAlister.
None of them were on the 2017 squad that won the conference title. Yet, they’ve won some big games in their time at UM, like getting the program’s first win over a ranked opponent by beating Arkansas and later toppling Michigan State. So, the potential is there, which is why UM was picked third in the conference’s preseason poll.
“They’ve heard a lot of stories of our success, but our seniors and juniors been a big part of some big wins, too,” said fourth-year head coach Melanie Meuchel, who’s been with the program since its inception. “They know how to play the game and need to utilize the leadership they have and continue to pace the way for this group.”
Achenbach is a leader among the pitchers as the lone upperclassman. She spent the previous three years learning alongside all-conference pitchers Michaela Hood, Maddy Stensby and Colleen Driscoll and is now a mentor to a trio that's combined to go 1-8 this season: sophomore Ashley Ward, the 2019 Nevada Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, and freshmen Ashley Brock and Anna Toon, the latter of rival Great Falls High.
Achenbach is also looking to recapture her groove, too. She’s only 4-7 this year with a 4.45 ERA, the latter of which is the worst of career but still the seventh best in the Big Sky this year. That’s just how good she had been and how good she still could be, even drawing praise from Meuchel as “one of the most-fierce competitors I’ve been around.”
“She’s in individual who’s trying to step up and carry the weight on her,” Meuchel said. “I think the last few weeks she’s really settled into who she is as a pitcher. Collectively, we need to do it as a team, and we need people to step up. That’s what we say is no one person can carry all the weight; let’s all carry some of it.”
On Thursday, Achenbach got cheers from the crowd and her teammates — who regularly shouted, “Let’s go, Tris,” and belted out, “bunt,” when appropriate — as she struck out 11 batters and stranded seven runners, all in scoring position. One bad frame did her in when Seattle scored three unearned runs in the fifth inning, which started with her own throwing error and featured a 2-strike, 2-out, 2-run double.
Fans seemed to be in midseason form with bemoaning UM’s errors, bad baserunning choices and inability to drive in runners as the Griz stranded nine, including five in scoring position. Yet, Montana drew within 3-2 on Toon’s 2-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, getting fans on the edge of their seats as UM nearly pulled off the comeback, only to come up short and later drop game two, 5-2. The difference in that game was a three-run home run allowed by Brock.
“I think we’re a group that can be scrappy. I think we have that skill set,” Meuchel said. “I think they’re competitors, and sometimes you press a little too much because you want it so much, and I felt we did that today and got out of our rhythm. I know that the team will bounce back. They rise to the challenge when they are asked.”
The Griz still have time to continue developing before they begin their chase for the Big Sky title March 27, and who knows what standout high school softball player in Montana may be watching that potential run to glory.
“We want to win the Big Sky championship,” said Achenbach, who could potentially return next year because the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility. “It’s a good thing that we’re not peaking right now and we’re still on an upward climb and that we will be peaking. Just keep taking steps forward and moving forward and making improvements.”
